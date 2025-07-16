If you are considering the switch to electric, now’s the time to explore your options.

TEAM Energy’s EV Suitability Calculator helps drivers and businesses make the most of the new Electric Car Grant



With the UK Government’s newly launched Electric Car Grant offering up to £3,750 off the price of a new EV, the road to cleaner, more affordable transport just got a lot smoother. But while the discount is a welcome boost, it also raises a timely question: is an electric vehicle the right fit for your lifestyle or business?



TEAM Energy explores this very question, offering practical insights into the Government’s £650 million scheme and how drivers can take full advantage of it. The grant, which applies to new electric cars priced at or under £37,000, is designed to close the affordability gap between petrol and electric vehicles. But eligibility isn’t just about price — it also depends on how sustainably the vehicle is manufactured, with higher discounts reserved for those meeting the strictest environmental standards.





Understanding the opportunity



The grant is part of a broader push to accelerate the UK’s transition to zero-emission transport. But for many, the decision to go electric still hinges on practical concerns: charging access, commute distances, and running costs. That’s where TEAM’s EV Suitability Calculator comes in. It helps individuals and fleet managers assess whether an EV is a smart move — not just environmentally, but financially and logistically too.





From incentive to action



With manufacturers able to apply for grant eligibility from 16 July 2025, and funding available until 2029 (or until it runs out), the window to act is open — but not indefinitely. TEAM’s latest article explores the Government’s announcement, breaks down what the grant means, who qualifies, and how to make informed decisions in a rapidly evolving market.



If you are considering the switch to electric, now’s the time to explore your options.



Visit the full article to learn more about the grant and how it could help you transition to electric.









