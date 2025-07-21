New to the award-winning VAX HomePro range, VAX HomePro Detect cordless vacuums are a smart choice for whole home cleaning.



The addition of DebrisDetect technology, combined with easy to use features, means the VAX HomePro Detect Pet, VAX HomePro Detect Pet-Design and VAX HomePro Detect Pet-Design Dual cordless vacuums are designed to provide effortless, adaptable cleaning for pet owners and those with busy homes.



Featuring new DebrisDetect technology which does the thinking for you, VAX HomePro Detect is a must have for vacuuming all around your home. With every passing sweep, DebrisDetect smart sensors analyse debris and intelligently adapt suction power to effectively remove large and small debris from your carpets and hard floors, whilst optimising battery runtime.



Not only that, but the VAX HomePro Detect range is loaded with convenient features we know consumers love. VAX HairWrap Resist stops long, short and pet hair from getting tangled in the brush roll, and the VAX FlexiClean pole provides improved manoeuvrability so you can clean easily under and around furniture which may be difficult to move. Switch to handheld mode and you can also make light work of cleaning upholstery, pet beds, car interiors and more, with the range of intuitive tools designed especially for busy homes with pets.



Emptying the VAX HomePro Detect is a breeze too. Its hygienic bin emptying system ejects the dirt into your household bin with one simple motion, whilst the two-stage filtration captures and traps 99.9% of dust and allergens down to 0.3 microns, expelling cleaner air[1] back into the room as you vacuum.



Features of the new VAX HomePro Detect Pet, VAX HomePro Detect Pet-Design and VAX HomePro Detect Pet-Design Dual include:



DebrisDetect Technology

Smart laser sensors detect debris size and automatically increase suction power by 3x when you need it, to provide a reassuringly deep clean. This intelligent use of battery power, only using what you need when you need it, optimises performance and runtime.



HairWrap Resist

The specially designed brush roll combines silicone and bristle strips that stop long or short human and pet hair from wrapping around the brush roll. It’s also easy to remove for routine cleaning.



Flexible Cleaning

Reach anywhere with the VAX FlexiClean flexible pole that bends so that you don’t have to! The angled pole enables VAX HomePro Detect to conveniently reach dirt and dust that may be hidden under furniture.



Ultra Hygienic Emptying

Designed to fit into the mouth of an average sized household bin, emptying the 0.7L dirt bin is easy, less messy and more hygienic. Simply release the lid of the dirt bin with the press of a button, then slide the lever in one easy motion to eject dirt and completely empty the bin every time.



Optimum Dust Handling

Two-stage filtration captures and traps 99.9% of dust and allergens down to 0.3 microns, expelling cleaner air[2] as you vacuum.



Ample Runtime

The shareable ONEPWR 4.0Ah MAX battery provides up to 45 minutes runtime[3]. An easy to read LED battery life indicator displays the remaining power, keeping you in control of your clean. Up to 90 minutes runtime is available when purchasing the VAX HomePro Detect Pet-Design Dual, with 2 removable ONEPWR 4.0Ah MAX batteries[4] included.



Furniture Protect

A handy protective bumper wraps around the floorhead, enabling you to clean up to edges confidently without the risk of scratching your furniture or skirting boards.



Floorhead LEDs

Integrated LED lights in the floorhead illuminate dust and debris, ensuring a more thorough and precise clean.



Self-stand

Locking in an upright position, the VAX HomePro Detect can self-stand on hard floors for temporary pauses in cleaning. When you’ve finished cleaning, store the sleek vacuum on its compact wall mount ready to use next time.



Lightweight Design

VAX HomePro Detect features a lightweight design, making it effortless to carry around the home and even outdoors for cleaning your car.



Multi-Purpose Tools

The VAX HomePro Detect cordless vacuums easily convert to handheld mode and come with a range of tools which make it easy to clean at every level and into the furthest corners. Both VAX HomePro Detect and VAX HomePro Detect Pet models come with a 2-in-1 Crevice Tool, Stair Tool and Pet Hair Remover Tool.



The 2-in-1 Crevice Tool is perfect for cleaning up to edges and reaching down the sides of appliances, in between furniture, backs of seats and arms of chairs. Its integral soft dusting brush attachment can be added to gently remove cobwebs and dust from skirting boards, radiators, ceilings and other fixtures and fittings.



The Stair Tool is specially designed for carpeted stairs. It glides into corners and awkward stair angles to lift hard to reach dust and hair from the tread crevices.



A specialist Pet Hair Remover Tool is included, with a silicone comb that helps to easily gather up and remove pet hair from all surfaces.



What’s more, upgrade to the VAX HomePro Detect Pet-Design or VAX HomePro Detect Pet-Design Dual and you will receive a Motorised Pet Tool too. It’s perfect for effortlessly lifting unwanted pet hair and stubborn dirt from smaller, awkward spaces like pet beds and car boots.



Guarantee

5 year guarantee[5]



VAX HomePro Detect Product Manager, Jade Gee says: “Our new DebrisDetect technology elevates VAX HomePro Detect’s ease of use to a new level for consumers. DebrisDetect automatically adjusts suction, so there is no need to manually boost power as VAX HomePro Detect does the thinking for you. A common consumer frustration is poor runtime when in maximum power mode, meaning the vacuum could fall short of cleaning your home. By automatically deploying exactly the right amount of suction according to the size of debris it encounters, VAX HomePro Detect optimises the use of its battery power to deliver a thorough, whole home clean without compromising on runtime or performance.”



Shareable Battery Technology

As with all VAX ONEPWR cordless floorcare products, the 4.0Ah MAX removable battery included with VAX HomePro Detect is interchangeable and used across the whole VAX ONEPWR family, powering products such as the VAX Glide 2 hard floor cleaner and the VAX SpotWash Home Cordless spot cleaner. If you need additional runtime, spare batteries can also be purchased and charged separately so there is always one ready for use. Having an extra ONEPWR battery to hand gives you the flexibility to extend your runtime when you need it most.



Where to Buy

The VAX HomePro Detect range of cordless vacuums is available direct from www.vax.co.uk, including free delivery and a free VAX Accessory Kit containing a Deep Debris Tool, Fine Dusting Brush and Stretch Hose worth over £50.



Choose from:



• VAX HomePro Detect, £349.99, including 1 x VAX ONEPWR 4.0Ah MAX Battery, 2-in-1 Crevice Tool, Stair Tool and Pet Hair Remover Tool.



• VAX HomePro Detect Pet-Design, £369.99, including 1 x VAX ONEPWR 4.0Ah MAX Battery, 2-in-1 Crevice Tool, Stair Tool, Pet Hair Remover Tool and Motorised Pet Tool.



• VAX HomePro Detect Pet-Design Dual, £399.99, including 2 x VAX ONEPWR 4.0Ah MAX Batteries, 2-in-1 Crevice Tool, Stair Tool, Pet Hair Remover Tool and Motorised Pet Tool.



Additional VAX ONEPWR batteries can also be purchased direct from www.vax.co.uk, priced from £79.99 each.



[1]Compared with previous Vax cordless products, when tested according to EN60312-1:2017 Clause 5.11.



[2]Compared with previous Vax cordless products, when tested according to EN60312-1:2017 Clause 5.11.



[3]Tested in standard power mode using a non-motorised cleaning tool.



[4] 2 x 4.0Ah batteries with 45 minutes runtime each, tested in standard power mode on hard floor, with floor brush switched off.



[5]5 years product guarantee and 3 year battery guarantee, when registered.





About VAX UK – over 45 years of innovation

Established in 1977, VAX is one of the UK’s leading floorcare specialists. Based in Droitwich, Worcestershire, our range of products includes vacuum cleaners, carpet washers, spot cleaners, hard floor cleaners and cleaning solutions to meet the needs of the modern family home. As experts in floorcare for over 45 years, our products lead the way in innovation and our mission continues to be making cleaning quicker, easier and more enjoyable.



