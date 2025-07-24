Exhibition: You Are Soul

Private view and press/media evening: 6pm to 10pm, August 21 2025

Public dates: August 22–28 2025, 12pm to 7pm

Venue: Farsight Gallery, 4 Flitcroft Street, London WC2H 8DJ

For decades, Jamie Petrie – now known as JPX – has been the creative force behind the scenes. A hit songwriter, he penned the iconic Things Can Only Get Better, collaborated with artists including Chaka Khan, Jean-Michel Jarre and Womack & Womack, and moved through the upper tiers of the music world with quiet influence.

Now, for the first time, he’s stepping fully into the spotlight. You Are Soul, JPX’s debut solo multimedia exhibition, opens in Soho this August, inviting audiences into a vivid, emotional world where painting, music, sculpture, animation and poetry collide.

This is more than an art show. Every piece in the exhibition is paired with a song, written, performed, and pressed to vinyl, while celebrity voices bring his poetry to life in intimate, live readings on the opening night.

Though he’s previously exhibited quietly in group shows across Miami, Barcelona, London and New York’s Times Square, You Are Soul marks his first full solo outing as a visual artist, an immersive, deeply personal experience years in the making.

A sensory journey through sound, silence and soul



Spanning two rooms at Soho’s Farsight Gallery, You Are Soul offers a layered, multi-sensory experience. Visitors will explore scar-painted canvases, character collages, sculpture, animation and poetic fragments, all underscored by original music.

Each artwork in the exhibition is paired with its own original track—written, performed, and produced by JPX. These songs have been pressed onto limited-edition 7” vinyl and will play in harmony with each piece throughout the gallery, creating a fully immersive, audio-visual experience.

The exhibition culminates in a series of special events, including celebrity-read poetry performances on August 21 and August 28.

“My work speaks through the light and darkness that coexist within each of us,” says JPX. “Creativity is my teacher. Ignorance is my compass. I create in the hope that my perception will resonate, evoke self-stories and self-silence in the viewer.”



About JPX (Jamie Petrie)

Jamie Petrie has spent more than 40 years in the creative industries, shaping soundtracks that defined moments and movements. Best known for co-writing Things Can Only Get Better, which held the number one spot in the UK charts for four weeks and became the anthem famously adopted by New Labour.

With humble beginnings -from living in a squat in King’s Cross to cleaning Ozzy Osbourne’s house - Petrie’s journey to writing hit songs has been as eclectic as it is inspiring.

In 2022, he began to explore visual art seriously, using collage, sculpture and sound as new ways of storytelling. His work quickly gained attention: he was awarded the Tebbs Gallery Art Prize in 2023 and exhibited in group shows across Shoreditch, Mayfair, Miami, Barcelona, and Times Square. You Are Soul is his long-awaited solo debut.

Media opportunities

JPX has spent decades working quietly at the heart of the music industry—writing iconic songs, collaborating with legends, and collecting the kinds of stories only insiders get to see.

With You Are Soul, he’s ready to speak. For the first time, JPX is opening up about his creative life, the highs and lows, and why he’s chosen now to step forward as a visual artist.

This is a rare opportunity for interviews, podcasts and in-depth features with an artist who’s been behind the scenes of pop culture history—and is only just beginning to tell his story.

The exhibition is free and open to the public from August 22–28, daily from 12pm to 7pm.

The exhibition is free and open to the public from August 22–28, daily from 12pm to 7pm.

