Porto Business School (PBS) is proud to announce the introduction of a new core course titled “Biodiversity and Nature-Based Solutions in Business” across its MBA programs.



This initiative reinforces PBS’s commitment to environmental sustainability and the development of leaders equipped to tackle 21st-century ecological and business challenges.



Sustainability as a Strategic Imperative



The new course will explore how biodiversity and nature-based solutions (NbS) can be embedded into business models to promote long-term value creation and sustainable development.



Students will engage with key concepts such as ecosystem services, sustainable value chains, climate risk, and regenerative innovation, learning how nature can become a strategic ally in business decision-making.



Inspired by the frameworks of the United Nations Environment Programme, the course combines theoretical depth with real-world application through case studies, impact assessment tools, and interactive business simulations.



In Partnership with BIOPOLIS: Science Meets Business



The course also reflects PBS’s active role as a partner in the BIOPOLIS project — a flagship Portuguese initiative aimed at establishing a Center of Excellence in Environmental Biology, Ecosystem Research, and Agrobiodiversity.



BIOPOLIS seeks to transform the Research Centre in Biodiversity and Genetic Resources (CIBIO) into a world-class international research hub. Through collaborations with the University of Montpellier and Porto Business School, the project focuses on cutting-edge research, innovation, and knowledge transfer to address pressing global issues such as biodiversity loss, climate change, and sustainable development.



A New Kind of Leadership



“Integrating biodiversity and nature-based solutions into our MBA curricula is more than a pedagogical evolution — it’s a strategic imperative,” said Jose Esteves, Dean at Porto Business School. “We aim to empower future business leaders to create economic value in ways that also restore and protect natural capital.”



The course will feature contributions from global experts, digital resources developed by the Nature-based Solutions Initiative and UNEP, and collaborative projects with public and private stakeholders pioneering NbS implementation.



