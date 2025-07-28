13–17 October 2025

London, UK



The Data & AI Conference Europe 2025 is bigger than ever. Now officially extended to 5 full days, this event runs from 13–17 October in Central London, bringing together the brightest minds in data, AI, analytics, and governance.



Whether you're leading data strategy, deploying AI at scale, or shaping the future of governance and ethics, this is the one conference in Europe you can’t afford to miss.



What’s New in 2025?



Now a 5-Day Conference

For the first time, IRM UK has expanded the programme with an additional day of premium content. Friday, 17 October is now a full-day, hands-on workshop, making this the most comprehensive Data & AI event we've ever hosted.



NEW Full-Day Workshop: Trustworthy AI in Practice

Led by Cal Al-Dhubaib, Head of AI & Data Science at Further, this code-free, interactive lab is designed for data professionals managing AI strategy and risk. Learn how to build trusted AI systems, govern prompts, detect hallucinations, and walk away with a ready-to-use action plan for your organisation.



NEW: Financial Services & Insurance Track

Explore how top-tier institutions are applying data and AI to transform compliance, customer experience, and operational resilience.



New Formats, More Flexibility

The 2025 agenda blends deep-dive 40-minute sessions, fast-paced 30-minute snapshots, and powerful keynotes. Topics span:



- AI Innovation & Governance

- Data Strategy & Architecture

- Ethics, Risk & Compliance

- Analytics, Automation & More



Featured Sessions Include:



- Sky Showtime – Building the Data Platform|Dominika Malinowska

- Napier AI – Responsible AI in Financial Services|Dr Janet Bastiman

- AWS – Scaling Data Governance|Leonardo Gomez Virahonda

- DATANEO – AI-Powered Business Automation|Olivier Khatib

- Castlebridge – AI and the Workforce|Daragh O'Brien

- WTW – Agentic AI Systems|Claudia De Jeu Boronat

- STOP THE TRAFFIK – Disrupting Human Trafficking with AI|Tom Higgens

- NatWest & Lumyz Advisory – AI Governance in Action|Paul Dongha & Ray Eitel-Porter

…and many more across all five days!



Featured Speakers From

Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, NatWest, Lufthansa, WTW, Sky Showtime, Royal London, Vanquis Banking Group, Afiniti, IBM, M&G Plc, Swedbank, Worldline, Accenture, Philip Morris International, DE&S (Ministry of Defence), and more.



Tickets & Registration

Standard rates now apply — but value has never been higher. Choose 1, 2, 3, 4, or all 5 days, and tailor your experience to your goals.

Register now:

???? irmuk.co.uk/data-ai-conference-2025



More content. More access. More impact.



Don’t miss Europe’s most comprehensive data & AI event — now a full 5 days in London.

Contacts





Registration: Mina Kashmir|mina@irmuk.co.uk

Sponsorship & Exhibition: Anna Slater|anna@irmuk.co.uk

Media & Marketing: Emmy Hill|emmy@irmuk.co.uk