Would you let AI run your payroll processes?



Almost a quarter of payroll professionals would trust AI without human verification, but experts warn against this risky practice



Almost a quarter of payroll professionals would trust artificial intelligence to run critical components of the payroll process without expert human verification.



That’s according to new data from CloudPay, the specialist global payroll provider, which warns against the proliferation of trust in blanket AI deployment, citing risks related to operation, delivery, and potential damage to the employer-employee relationship.



In a recent poll of global payroll professionals, the firm found that 21% would trust AI to manage payroll audits and compliance checks without human intervention, leaving them open to significant risks.



According to CloudPay, while AI and other technological enhancements, such as automation and API integrations, can streamline elements of the process, high-quality delivery of payroll and payments is only attainable when led by highly skilled payroll professionals.



Sammy Molinaro, Solutions Director at CloudPay, explained:



“Artificial intelligence certainly has a role to play in streamlining and improving payroll and payments processes; however, it should never be relied on as a standalone tool without expert - human – verification and monitoring. Those who use AI for critical elements of the payroll process without human verification should quickly introduce some form of control and vetting.



“It’s all about striking a balance between people and technology, with AI essentially supercharging human capabilities, rather than superseding them. AI, when used correctly, can drastically reduce the need for manual, labour-intensive data inputs, which in turn reshapes the role of payroll experts, who can then focus more on verifying and validating information and ensuring its accuracy.



“A simple mistake in the delivery of payments can have a detrimental impact on individuals, their relationship with their company and the employer brand overall. Tech-enhanced tools can enable high-quality solutions, but they need expert human oversight. It’s clear that for some, the dynamic between AI and humans is still to be worked out, but we are confident that the strategic intelligence of humans, as well as the softer skills that AI can’t replicate, go some way to defining the role that payroll experts will play in the future.”







