Travel Club Elite is proud to partner with Club Med to promote their truly unique all-inclusive ski holidays, featured in the latest episode of the Talk Travel podcast: ‘Beyond the lift pass: the all-inclusive world of Club Med ski’.



In a travel trade first, Nicolas Bresch, Managing Director of Club Med UK & Nordics, joins Travel Club Elite’s show for their first ever podcast, to delve deeper into Club Med’s philosophy and values which underpin their distinctive all-inclusive ski holidays.



These values help to set them apart in the travel industry, with a level of comprehensive all-inclusive ski service that means they remain unrivalled. With 23 premium resorts across Europe, Japan, China and Canada, Club Med’s all-inclusive ski holidays offer an adventure unlike any other. Guests enjoy a seamless, luxury experience with everything included - lift passes & lessons, kids clubs from 4 years old, premium accommodation, gourmet cuisine, open bar, activities & entertainment, and more.



“This concept wasn’t created just for convenience; it was designed to help our guests truly relax and enjoy every moment of their stay”, said Bresch. “The Club Med all-inclusive ski model allows us to provide incredible value without compromising on quality.”



With a 50% guest return rate every three years, Club Med’s high customer satisfaction and loyalty make it a trusted choice for memorable, stress-free winter getaways.



Listen to the full interview with Nicolas Bresch on the Talk Travel podcast, and if a Club Med all-inclusive ski holiday appeals to you, Club Med currently have a one-off ski charter offer (combinable with their Ski Dreams deal) and that can be booked with an additional exclusive discount at Travel Club Elite.



Travel Club Elite have proudly partnered with Club Med since 2010 and are a PLATINUM Club Med ski specialist. Whether you’re a seasoned skier or planning your first trip to the slopes, their expert ski team will help every step of the way.



Send your media enquiries to:

Becky Shingler

Digital Marketing Manager

Digitalmarketing@travelclubelite.com

Website: Travelclubelite.com



Listen to the Talk Travel Podcast on: Apple Podcasts|Amazon Music|YouTube|Spotify