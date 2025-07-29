EMD UK, the national governing body for group exercise, has today announced the appointment of Dan Rees as its new Chief Executive Officer.



Dan joins the organisation with more than 25 years’ experience across the health, fitness and education sectors. He will take up the role on 1 September 2025.



Dan started his long-standing career as an instructor and transitioned through working with operators to holding senior leadership and advisory positions at some of the UK’s leading education, awarding and community provision providers. Dan brings a unique perspective that bridges both the needs of exercise instructors and the wider demands of policy and education.



With a career spanning commercial, charitable and government-funded organisations, Dan is known for his passion for the sector, scaling organisations, building commercial success, and championing equal access to physical activity.



From leading initiatives at Central YMCA in supporting people from underserved communities to gain career opportunities in fitness, to driving growth and improving standards in the sector through strategic consultation, Dan’s vast industry experience spans education, training, regulatory development and public health.



Dan’s leadership arrives at a pivotal time for EMD UK, whose mission is to support the professional group exercise instructor workforce. The National Governing Body (NGB) for group exercise has seen remarkable growth in recent years, with membership growing tenfold in recent years to more than 19,500 committed group exercise professionals. This growth has established EMD UK as the largest and most influential body championing group exercise in the UK.



The organisation recently released a landmark report highlighting the sector's 5.3 billion GBP annual contribution in social value to the UK. The report reinforces the finding that group exercise is not just a fitness trend but also makes a vital contribution to public health and community cohesion, as well as reducing NHS costs by more than 5 million GBP a year.



In response to his appointment, Dan Rees said:



“I am incredibly honoured to have been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of EMD UK. Throughout my 25-year career in the health, fitness and education sectors I’ve seen first-hand the life-changing impact that movement, connection and community can have on people’s health and wellbeing. Group exercise plays a vital role in addressing inactivity, supporting mental and physical health and creating inclusive spaces where everyone feels they belong.



“EMD UK as the NGB is a powerful advocacy for change, championing instructors, driving standards and increasing participation in group exercise across the UK. I am excited to build on this strong foundation, working closely with the team at EMD UK, Sport England, our members, stakeholders and partners to amplify the voice of group exercise nationally and to ensure the sector continues to thrive.



“As we look to the future, my focus will be on further strengthening EMD's impact - supporting the current and future workforce, advocating for the role of group exercise in health and social policy, and ensuring that opportunities to move are more accessible to all communities.”



Dan is succeeding outgoing CEO Gill Cumming-Bell, who has led EMD UK with vision and determination through a transformative period of growth. Under Gill’s leadership, EMD UK dramatically increased its member base and further cemented its role as the unified voice for group exercise professionals across genres including yoga, Pilates and dance fitness.



Chair of the EMD UK Board Samantha Cullum said:



“We are thrilled to welcome Dan to EMD UK. His strategic insight, operational experience and clear passion for group exercise make him an ideal leader to guide the organisation into its next chapter.



“Dan brings a wealth of experience and strategic expertise from across the fitness and physical activity sector. With a proven track record of driving innovation, organisational growth and championing inclusive participation, Dan is well-positioned to lead EMD UK through its next phase of development.



“Dan shares our unwavering commitment to support the group exercise workforce, recognising their vital contribution to the health and wellbeing of communities across the UK.”



As EMD UK looks ahead to its next funding cycle in 2027 and seeks to strengthen relationships with operators, educators and local communities, Dan’s focus will be on raising the profile of group exercise nationally, improving outcomes for instructors and participants, and ensuring group exercise becomes a central part of both preventative health and inclusive community engagement.



About EMD UK

EMD UK (Exercise, Move & Dance UK) is the only national governing body for group exercise in the UK and system partner of Sport England. With a mission to support the group exercise workforce and increase participation, EMD UK works with Sport England and other partner stakeholders to support instructors, employers, and policy makers to ensure everyone has access to high-quality, safe, and inclusive group exercise opportunities.



