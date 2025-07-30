

- Almost half (47%) of companies using tech tools to capture and store knowledge from Baby Boomers and Gen X before they retire

- 34% plan to use digital-first leadership to attract future leaders

- Alternative development strategies are being produced including knowledge management systems (36%)







Nearly half of UK companies are leveraging technology to safeguard the knowledge of retiring Baby Boomers and Gen X leaders. That’s according to new research from international recruitment firm Robert Half.







In its study, “Towards the C-Suite 2035”, the talent solutions expert found that 47% of companies plan to use technology to capture institutional knowledge in order to preserve and replace Baby Boomer and Generation X experience and expertise ahead of their retirement.







More than a third (34%) of C-suite respondents also indicated plans to emphasise digital-first leadership skills in order to encourage more Millennials and Gen Z’ers into leadership positions.







Developing the leaders of tomorrow: A dynamic approach







According to the report, while technology is the core focus to preserve insights, businesses are also adapting training and development to help future-proof leadership skills. Almost a third (32%) plan to create cross-generational collaboration opportunities and meetings, while a further 33% intend to develop dedicated training programmes for new leaders.







C-suite respondents also revealed plans to implement knowledge management systems (36%), while 33% are considering ways to retain retiring employees as consultants and advisors in order to aid knowledge transfer between generations.







Charlie Grubb, Senior Managing Director at Robert Half Executive Search, commented:







“We’re seeing more organisations turn to technology to capture the knowledge of experienced leaders nearing retirement and while that’s a sensible and often necessary step, it’s only part of the solution. Truly effective succession planning depends on people, not just platforms.







“Technology can preserve data, processes and institutional insights, but it can’t replicate the judgement or emotional intelligence that define great leaders. And the more human aspects of leadership, such as the ability to navigate ambiguity, inspire teams, and adapt under pressure, aren’t easily transferred via a database or knowledge system.







“In a working world that’s evolving at pace, these human qualities will only become more critical. If we are serious about preparing the next generation for the C-suite, we need to prioritise investment in mentoring, experiential learning and leadership development initiatives that are grounded in real-world context.







“Technology can support that journey, but it won’t replace it. The organisations that recognise this now will be the ones best equipped to lead with confidence into the future.”







Robert Half’s ‘Towards the C-Suite 2035’ report highlights the critical challenges shaping executive leadership through 2035. The study examines how companies can prepare the skills and experience executive leadership teams across Europe need to manage a business through today's and tomorrow's challenges.



Download the full report here.







Methodology



Robert Half commissioned UK-based Rigour Research Ltd to carry out an online survey in the first quarter of 2025 across the European Union and the United Kingdom. The survey gathered responses from 400 C-Suite and executive leader - ship professionals, drawn from a broad range of commercial sectors. Respondents were evenly split between SMEs and large enterprises, as well as between publicly listed and privately owned companies. In addition, 100 private equity investors based across Europe and the United States were surveyed. The majority (88%) focus on growth and scale-up stage investments, while 34% also invest in distressed assets. The survey was conducted using prompted questions. Participants were initially asked to select all answer options applicable to their organisation. In a second step, they were asked to rank their top three choices from the options pre - viously selected. To ensure representative results, the data were weighted in line with the distribution of the overall population. Please note that due to rounding, some totals may not add up to exactly 100%







