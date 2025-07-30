London, 24 July 2025 - Brandnation, the integrated creative agency based in London, has launched a dedicated corporate communications practice dubbed 'corporate not corporate', creative corporate counsel built for today's business challenges.





The new practice has been launched due to overwhelming client demand and tailors corporate services with the agency's signature Creativity. Multiplied. philosophy. From real-time issues navigation and generative engine optimisation to executive thought leadership that moves at the speed of culture, brandnation's approach combines cutting-edge digital strategy with creative storytelling to tackle modern challenges including AI workflow disruption, deepfakes, and corporate misinformation.





The corporate team will be led by Global Head of Brand & Strategy, Jeremy Page, who has previously worked on corporate communications services for brands like Ricoh, eBay, Tesco and M&S. Page will work alongside specialists in PR, digital, influencer, social and content, all operating under one roof, to bring a unified and culturally tuned approach to corporate narrative. The practice aims to achieve 30% of total agency revenue within 24 months, balancing brandnation's portfolio across consumer and corporate disciplines.



The practice operates across four key pillars:

Corporate Narrative & Strategic Positioning

Reputation Management & Issues Advisory

Executive Visibility & Thought Leadership

Leadership Communications & Media Coaching



Additionally, the team delivers comprehensive B2B services, helping technical brands build reputation and influence decision-makers across complex markets through account-based strategies and sector-specific positioning.

Since launching services, the team are active on briefs for Xplora, MandM, Pour Moi, and have recently won a retained global footwear brand, Strike, for whom they are delivering corporate reputation management, b2b support and international growth.





Mary Killingworth, Managing Director, said: 'For the past twenty years brandnation has built a reputation for excellence and creative work. The simple fact is that many of our consumer clients want to apply more of that tone to their corporate communications. This launch allows us to do that and to grow our revenue in the field balancing the agency across both disciplines. We're targeting sectors where creativity can make the biggest impact – tech, finance, sustainability and retail. The launch also marks the next stage in our evolution following the transition to Employee Ownership Trust (EOT) status in late 2024.’





Jeremy Page, Global Head of Brand and Strategy at brandnation, said: ‘The Agency has been working in this field for some time, but we’ve spent the last month developing an offer that is anchored in real feedback from corporate clients and grounded in the agency’s specialism. The Creativity. Multiplied. philosophy is brandnation’s unfair advantage. The agency puts a creative approach at vanguard of the strategy and multichannel execution follows the idea. I’ve worked in both corporate and consumer communications and I never understood the need to silo the disciplines to distinctly.’





Andrew Bloch, Non‑Executive Director, added: ‘Businesses need to evolve the way they handle corporate comms. Brandnation is proposing a solution that is corporate done differently – corporate, but not as you know it. It covers everything from real-time issues navigation through to how companies show up on AI and thought leadership that moves at the speed of culture. It’s built for 2025, not 1925.’





Brandnation delivers bold creative ideas powered by strategically intelligent amplification across PR, social, influencer, content and now corporate communications. Its shift to employee ownership in 2024 has driven strong momentum, including inclusion in PRWeek's UK Top 150 Consultancies for 2025 and a rising roster of global corporate and consumer clients.

www.brandnation.co.uk



Brandnation is an award-winning integrated creative marketing and communications agency based in London. By leveraging its signature Creativity. Multiplied. philosophy, the agency powers global B2C, B2B and corporate brands with informed creative ideas, brought to life in a brilliant way and boosted across PR, influencer marketing, social media and performance marketing to deliver maximum impact.