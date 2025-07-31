London, UK — 31 July 2025: National Geographic Traveller (UK)’s Masterclasses are back with a brand-new online format tailored to aspiring travel writers. Taking place on Tuesday 30 September, Travel Writing for Beginners is an evening of expert-led workshops aimed at helping newcomers break into the exciting world of travel journalism.



Glen Mutel, managing editor at National Geographic Traveller (UK), said: “When it comes to developing a passion, a little guidance can work wonders. Our latest series of Masterclass sessions aim to help travel lovers take their passion to the next stage, lifting the lid on the pitching process, offering up invaluable writing tips and generally shedding light on what it's like to be a travel writer.”





Hosted by a panel of experienced travel journalists, this special online event features three live, 50-minute sessions on Tuesday 30 September, each focused on a key aspect of getting started in the industry:



- How to pitch travel editors



- The dos and don’ts of travel writing



- How to be a travel writer (your questions answered)



Designed to be both informative and motivating, these sessions will provide valuable insight into the craft and business of travel writing — from how aspiring writers can hone their voice to getting their first commission







Attendees will:



- Learn how our expert contributors craft compelling stories



- Get insider advice on how to break into the industry



- Ask burning questions during the live Q&A



- Receive free recordings of all sessions (available for a limited time)



Whether it’s securing a first byline or crafting an initial pitch, this interactive evening offers the tools, insights and confidence needed to take the next step into travel writing.





Event details



Event: The Masterclasses by National Geographic Traveller (UK): Travel Writing for Beginners

Date: Tuesday 30 September 2025

Time: 18:00-21:00 GMT

Location: Online

Tickets: Early bird £50|General admission £60|Student £30

Website: eventbrite.co.uk





-Ends-





