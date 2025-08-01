UK’s productivity held back by tech advice

Where to get trustworthy advice slows mid-market organisations’ tech and AI adoption



London, UK - As mid-sized businesses look to chase productivity gains and scale in the age of AI and automation, many are discovering that their biggest challenge isn’t technology or talent - it’s knowing what to prioritise. A growing “Advice Gap” is leaving leadership teams divided, overstretched, and uncertain about where to invest to enhance productivity.



Research from global business technology and managed service provider Thinc shows that business and IT leaders agree that productivity needs to improve, but division is rife on how to achieve it.



Chief Executive Officers and Chief Financial Officers of mid-market organisations cite budget constraints and limited resources to fund external IT help (39%) as the primary concern slowing down IT decision making . Meanwhile, CTOs and IT leaders (56%) are pushing for smarter systems and automation, revealing a growing tension between people-led and tech-led strategies for unlocking productivity.



“Mid-market organisations don’t lack ambition - they lack clarity,” says Dominic Ball, Managing Director and Co-owner at Thinc. “Too often, businesses are trying to solve the right problems with the wrong tools, or they’re stuck debating whether tech or people are the answer. The truth is, the answer is different for every business, and looks different from every business role. You just need someone who can help you find it.”

Overloaded by tools, underwhelmed by results

Many mid-market organisations are already overwhelmed by the tech they’ve got, with most still managing ITSM, cyber and compliance, and HRM completely in-house. This often stems from years of reactive IT purchases, often made under pressure, or sold in by unscrupulous vendors, and has created patchwork systems that are underused or misaligned with business goals. Instead of streamlining operations, technology becomes a blocker.



The promise of AI and automation only adds to the noise, with 54% of business leaders seeing it as an immediate game changer. Yet, that excitement often outpaces coordination, with different parts of the business moving at different speeds, or in different directions entirely.



CEOs, in particular, are pushing for AI and automation the hardest, with 74% centring its role in future strategy. But without proper alignment across leadership teams, businesses risk chasing hype instead of solving real problems - investing in tools without a clear path to impact or integration.



The advice gap that’s making IT worse

The issue is that many mid-sized businesses don’t know where to turn for truly independent advice. Vendors have a product to sell. Internal teams are often too close to the problem, or too siloed across departments, to offer a neutral view.



CEOs get most of their advice from trade shows and industry events (62%), whereas MDs are the least likely to rely on those sources (36%). Instead, MDs strongly prefer guidance from existing IT partners and consultants (56%), a trend that’s even more pronounced among CTOs, 64% of whom draw on a wide range of sources. Almost no one in a decision-making role looks internally for advice - the talent gap all but ensures that.



Without clear, unbiased advice, companies struggle to make confident, joined-up decisions - and that holds back productivity more than any individual system or skill gap.



“Mid-market businesses stand at a crossroads – in a testing climate, they understand that they need to find more efficient ways to work. But it’s hard to decide on, let alone commit to, the technology investments that will make this a reality,” adds Ball.



“There’s never been more information out there about the power of technology. What businesses need is unbiased, practical advice that cuts through the hype. Providers like Thinc are here to give that honest take, looking at the systems and processes that will benefit most from automation and integration, and setting out the most practical route to greater productivity. As our research shows, this is exactly what the mid-market needs.”



[ENDS]





About Thinc

Thinc is a leading provider of business technologies and managed services based in Manchester, UK, with over 30 years of expertise empowering ambitious SMEs. Specialising in comprehensive IT solutions across SAP Business One and Sage ERP implementations, cutting-edge cybersecurity, and managed IT, Thinc focuses on driving digital transformation for ambitious mid-market businesses. Thinc prides itself on building trusted, long-term partnerships, delivering tailored end-to-end solutions that enhance efficiency, security, and growth for organisations across diverse industry sectors.