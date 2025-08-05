Bingley, UK – [21st July 2025] – Performance Health, a global leader in rehabilitation, recovery, and mobility products, is proud to announce the strategic acquisition of key production assets and the manufacturing site formerly operated by Swanglen Metal. Now officially renamed Performance Health Bingley, the facility marks a significant step in Performance Health’s long-term commitment to strengthening local manufacturing and enhancing product availability for customers across the UK and Europe.

Located in Bingley, West Yorkshire, this acquisition includes the lease of the former building and the complete transfer of critical manufacturing equipment, including advanced powder-coating and steel fabrication machinery. Performance Health has taken proactive steps to retain talent by re-hiring several skilled former employees to support ongoing operations.

“‘It is great to see our company investing and committing to growing their manufacturing footprint in the UK, employing local people and supporting local businesses throughout West Yorkshire” said Dave Allen, Director of Operations at Performance Health Bingley. “We’re proud to see the site come back to life under the Performance Health banner.”

The newly launched Performance Health Bingley facility will initially focus on the production of high-demand items from Performance Health’s Homecraft range, including shower chairs, corner stools, Atlantic commode chairs, and bedrails, with a current portfolio of 23 products and plans for further expansion.

This move supports the company’s broader strategy to:

• Shorten lead times by increasing local production

• Improve product availability for NHS and private sector customers

• Ship directly to customers from the Bingley facility

• Scale up capacity to support additional product lines in the near future

Performance Health has assembled a dedicated cross-functional project team working alongside Dave Allen to fully integrate Performance Health Bingley into its UK operations and drive a seamless transition.

“This is a pivotal moment for our UK business,” said Tom Atkinson, Managing Director, Performance Health UK. “Performance Health Bingley represents our commitment to building a more agile, responsive, and locally driven operation that better serves our customers. It’s also a meaningful investment in the UK economy, supporting regional manufacturing, job creation, and greater supply chain resilience.” added Tom Atkinson.

With this strategic move, Performance Health reinforces its position as a trusted partner to healthcare providers, while boosting resilience, agility, and sustainability within its supply chain.

