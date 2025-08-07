26-PAGE DIGITAL SAMPLE: magazine.natgeotraveller.co.uk/sep25



A chance encounter on a medieval pilgrimage trail; a lunch of hand-pulled pasta in rural Puglia; a haunting discovery on a forgotten Venetian island. In Italy, the most memorable experiences often lie furthest from view. Take the road less travelled with the September issue of National Geographic Traveller (UK), which showcases some of the country’s best journeys.



Italy experienced another record-breaking year in 2024, registering the second-highest number of international tourist arrivals in Europe. While blockbuster cities like Rome, Florence and Venice remain the country’s big-hitters, its lesser-visited rural and coastal areas are also seeing an increase in visitor numbers, with more people looking to tap into the renewed trend for slow, immersive exploration. This month’s cover story is packed with inspiration for those keen to explore Italy at a more leisurely pace, from cycling trips on the Pedemontana Trail to multi-day hikes along the Via Francigena pilgrimage to Rome.



Don’t miss...



Bhutan: Mountain spirits, Buddhist charms and dancing yaks on an otherworldly Himalayan hike



Namibia: In search of the world’s largest population of desert-adapted black rhinos



Mississippi Delta: A musical journey to the birthplace of the blues



Cuba: Itineraries to experience the Caribbean island’s edgy cities and uninhabited national parks



Barranquilla: Soulful cooking and carnival spirit go hand in hand in this Colombian city



Amsterdam: The Dutch capital’s drinking culture has been intrinsic to local life since the 17th century



Newcastle: A fierce sense of community defines this former industrial powerhouse



East Neuk: This coastal corner of Scotland is home to grey seals and ancient rock churches



Burgundy: Exploring the roots of the French region’s famed culinary creations



Budapest: The Hungarian capital’s hotel scene is a haven for lovers of belle époque grandeur



Smart traveller: The latest news from the world of rail travel; the hotels offering a window into London’s past; the new Estonian trail spotlighting the nation’s winemakers; Maryam Jillani on the diverse flavours of Pakistan; a 1920s sailing adventure on Lake Windemere; roaming the ancient streets of Chania, Crete; how to experience Ibiza’s more serene side; a taste of the Italian Riviera in Portmeirion, Wales; unusual UK travel guides; and the best gear for long-haul travel.



Notes from an author: Adam Weymouth explores Slovenia

Meet the trailblazer: Indigenous aviator Teara Fraser



Travel talk: Ask the Experts is back with advice on beginners’ surfing holidays, no-fly trips to the Spanish Pyrenees and more; The Info dives into the wild and watery world of the Amazon River; Hot Topic asks why cancer patients are being forced to cancel trips or travel uninsured; and the Report explores the rising number of women gravitating towards female-only trips. Finally, How I Got the Shot sees photographer Victoria Wright break down how she photographed Alberta, Canada’s self-taught cowgirls for our Jul/Aug issue



