Travel Club Elite, a leading independent travel agency based in the heart of Birmingham, proudly marks its 40th anniversary this year, celebrating four decades of crafting unforgettable journeys for customers across the UK and beyond.



Founded in August 1985 by Colin Matthews, a new travel business began with the clear mission to help bring the magic of travel & holidays to the widest possible audience. Over the years, Travel Club Elite has become one of the most trusted brands in travel, trading nationally, the first port of call for thousands of savvy travellers & very well-respected by tour operators & other travel industry colleagues. Known for its award-winning service, 5-Star Excellent TrustPilot ranking, exclusive savings, & deep expertise in premium & luxury holiday brands such as Club Med, Mark Warner, Neilson, Wendy Wu Tours, Cox & Kings, Titan Travel, Hurtigruten Cruises, and many more. Throughout its history, Travel Club Elite has been a Member of ABTA, guaranteeing financial security & peace of mind for its customers.



“We’re deeply honoured to have served UK travellers for 40 years,” said Colin Matthews, Founder of Travel Club Elite. “This milestone isn’t just about business longevity—it’s about the trust our customers place in us, the lasting friendships we’ve built & the memories we’ve helped to create for so many around the world.”



To commemorate this milestone, Travel Club Elite is launching a series of celebrations throughout August:



• “40 Year Giveaway”: Airport lounge passes will be gifted to randomly selected clients who book during the anniversary month.



• Loyalty Wall: A curated collection of 40 TrustPilot reviews will be shared across social media, celebrating the journeys of clients.



• Referral Rewards: Clients who refer friends will receive £40 off their next booking.



• Charity Donation: A donation of £400 will be made to SightSavers, helping bring the precious gift of sight to more people around the world.



In addition, the agency is offering exclusive anniversary discounts across a wide range of holidays, including luxury escapes, ski adventures, escorted tours, and family getaways. Clients are also encouraged to contact the agency for a free, no-obligation holiday audit if they already have a quote—a signature service that has saved British holidaymakers millions of pounds over the years.



Looking Ahead: As it enters its fifth decade, Travel Club Elite is committed to sustainable travel, partnering with eco-conscious providers like Club Med Eco Resorts and Intrepid Travel to offer holidays that support local communities and protect the planet. The agency also continues to invest in training, cutting-edge technology, and personalised service, ensuring clients enjoy a seamless experience from enquiry to return. We have our largest ever team, including a dedicated Customer Services department, whose sole aim follows our initials: TCE – Taking Care of Everything, to take away any stress & smooth away any issues which may arise.



With a 5-Star Excellent Trustpilot rating and a loyal nationwide base of repeat customers, Travel Club Elite remains a trusted partner for travellers seeking value, expertise, security.





For more information, visit Travelclubelite.com or contact Becky Shingler at digitalmarketing@travelclubelite.com or 0800 707 6229.



About Travel Club Elite: Established in 1985, Travel Club Elite is an ABTA-bonded, award-winning travel agency based in Birmingham. Specialising in luxury, family, ski, cruise, and adventure holidays, the company offers exclusive savings, independent advice, and unmatched customer service. With over 40 years of ABTA membership, Travel Club Elite continues to help thousands of clients turn their travel dreams into reality.