Nevis, West Indies – August 2025 – As winter tightens its grip across the United Kingdom, the

idyllic Caribbean island of Nevis is extending a warm invitation to travellers seeking the

perfect Winter Sun getaway.



With its unspoiled beaches, lush volcanic landscapes and laid-back charm, Nevis offers an

authentic escape from grey skies, cold weather and central heating.



Just a short flight from London via connections in Antigua and St. Kitts, Nevis combines

barefoot luxury with vibrant culture, award-winning resorts and a culinary scene that

celebrates fresh, local flavours.



Visitors can immerse themselves in a rich tapestry of experiences, from hiking the

breathtaking Nevis Peak for panoramic views, to exploring historical landmarks such as the

birthplace of Alexander Hamilton, to indulging in moments of pure relaxation on the shores.



For wellness seekers, Nevis offers a sanctuary of calm. Visitors can enjoy yoga sessions at

sunrise overlooking the ocean, soothing spa treatments infused with local botanicals, and

tranquil beachfront meditation spots. The island’s unspoiled natural beauty creates the

perfect backdrop for mindful adventures and restorative escapes.



Nevis’ diverse accommodation options cater to every style of traveller. Whether you prefer

the intimate charm of family-run inns like The Hermitage - nestled in lush gardens with

stunning sea views - or the opulence and world-class amenities of resorts such as the Four

Seasons Resort Nevis, every stay promises comfort, elegance, and genuine island

hospitality. Charming villas, boutique hotels, and luxury resorts provide a spectrum of

choices, ensuring your perfect home away from home.



Food lovers will be delighted by Nevis’ vibrant culinary scene, a true feast for the senses.

The island proudly celebrates its agricultural bounty, including 44 varieties of mango

showcased annually at the spirited Mango Festival. From freshly caught seafood and

aromatic Caribbean curries to laid-back beachside grills, each meal is a celebration of local

flavors and traditions. Nevisians’ warmth and friendliness add a special ingredient, making

every dining experience unforgettable.



Quote from Premier Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis: "Nevis is a place where time slows

down, and every visitor is welcomed like family. As the U.K. heads into winter, we invite you

to come and experience our warm hospitality, golden sunshine, and the restorative beauty

that makes Nevis truly special."



Nevis is a paradise for food lovers, boasting 44 varieties of mango celebrated in the annual

Mango Festival. From ocean-fresh seafood and fragrant curries to family-run beach bars,

every meal reflects the island’s rich culinary heritage. Just as memorable are the Nevisians

themselves, whose warmth and genuine hospitality make every visitor feel at home.



This winter, trade frost for sun-drenched days and discover Nevis - where adventure,

wellness, culture, and exquisite cuisine combine to create a magical island experience.

Whether you’re seeking peaceful solitude or vibrant exploration, Nevis awaits with open

arms.



For more information and travel planning resources, please visit www.nevisisland.com or

contact our U.K. travel partners.





ENDS



For more information, imagery or interviews, please contact:



Nevis@franciscommunications.co.uk

+447534920703





Notes to Editors:

About Nevis

Nestled in the heart of the Leeward Islands of the West Indies, Nevis is a captivating jewel of

the Caribbean, known for its refined simplicity, unspoiled landscapes and authentic West

Indian spirit. Part of the Federation of St. Kitts & Nevis and spanning just 36 square miles,

this lush, picturesque island is crowned by the majestic volcanic peak at its centre, Nevis

Peak. The island’s conical silhouette rises above turquoise waters, lush greenery, and

pristine white-sand beaches. With no cruise ports, no high-rise developments and no fast-

food chains. Nevis offers a refreshingly untouched experience that invites visitors to slow

down, breathe deeply, and reconnect with nature.

Part of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, the island is steeped in a rich and far-reaching

history. It is the birthplace of Alexander Hamilton, one of the United States’ Founding

Fathers, and the setting of Admiral Horatio Nelson’s storied 18th-century marriage to local

widow Frances Nisbet.

For more information about Nevis travel packages and accommodations,

please visit http://www.nevisisland.com and follow @nevisnaturally on Instagram, Facebook and X

and nevisnaturally on YouTube



For images, please visit: https://www.nevisisland.com/gallery