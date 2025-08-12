Fly Beyond the Ordinary: TJC Offers Private Jet Access to the World's Most Remote and Dreamlike Destinations



While commercial airlines can’t access some of the globe’s most secluded corners, The Jet Collection The Jet Collection(TJC) is redefining what it means to escape. The luxury aviation company is now offering direct private jet routes to destinations so remote, they are virtually inaccessible by traditional couriers.



From unspoiled islands in the South Pacific to surreal natural wonders off the coast of Yemen, TJC’s routes unlock exotic, invitation-only destinations—without the transfers, the crowds, or the compromises.



“These are places where commercial aviation simply doesn't go,” says the management team at TJC. “For our clients, travel isn’t just about the destination, it’s about getting there effortlessly, in comfort, and with complete control over the experience.”



Escape to the Ends of the Earth: Highlights Include



Nukutepipi, French Polynesia

A private island sanctuary in the heart of the Pacific, owned by Cirque du Soleil founder Guy Laliberté. With no commercial access, Nukutepipi is a paradise reserved for a fortunate few.



Route: New York ➝ Tahiti ➝ Nukutepipi

Travel time: Approx. 13–14 hours total

Aircraft: Ultra-Long Range Jet + Light Jet

Estimated cost: From €160 000



Socotra, Yemen

Dubbed the "Galápagos of the Indian Ocean," Socotra is a UNESCO-listed island known for its alien-like dragon blood trees and biodiversity.



Route: Paris or London ➝ Socotra (non-stop options available)

Travel time: Approx. 7 to 9.5 hours

Aircraft: Executive Airliners or Ultra-Long Range Jets

Estimated cost: Between €80,000 and €100,000 (Paris) or between €90,000 and €110,000 (London); higher depending on jet type and availability





Cavallo Island, Corsica

A Mediterranean jewel with no commercial airport, Cavallo is reachable only via helicopter from Figari after a short private helicopter ride, making it a true hideaway.



Route: London ➝ Figari ➝ Cavallo

Travel time: 2.5 hours (jet) + 15 minutes (helicopter)

Estimated cost: Between €12,000 and €35,000 ~€1,500 for the helicopter transfer





Private Travel, Redefined

Each route is fully bespoke, with aircraft selected to suit distance, comfort, and timing. TJC manages every detail (from departure at a private terminal to final arrival), ensuring a seamless luxury experience. With flight times optimised and stopovers eliminated, remote travel becomes not just possible, but enjoyable.



For additional information, reach out to our team: https://the-jet-collection.com/contact/