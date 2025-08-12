Adaptive fashion brand Recondition has launched its new, fashion-forward jeans, celebrating its first major business milestone with an event in Manchester.



Designed to be an accessible fashion brand for everyone, Recondition was founded by award-winning designer Ellie Brown. The clothing is created with the disabled community in mind, prioritising comfort, dignity and confidence, with fashion remaining at the forefront.



With an estimated 16.1 million people in the UK living with a disability, the Recondition team works closely with the community they design for, aiming to change perceptions of accessible fashion and drive inclusivity.



“We’re thrilled to unveil the first item from our adaptive clothing collection,” said Ellie Brown, founder of Recondition. “Inclusivity is everyone’s fight and our aim is to create clothes that are accessible, adaptive and stylish. We’ve built a loyal following to help us reach this milestone and have exciting plans to expand the range.”



To support its growth strategy, Recondition has been running a crowdfunding campaign and has garnered huge support. High profile fans include fashion blogger Lucy Jane – whose tagline is ‘stylish with a stoma’. Lucy Jane modelled for the Recondition launch and will be collaborating with the team as the brand grows.



For its sustainably produced debut jeans, Recondition worked with six co-creators to advise and shape the design, in line with the daily challenges they face as a result of different disabilities. The aim is to focus on functionality without sacrificing style.



Talula Cain, who has hypermobility and fibromyalgia and supported the design process said: “It’s so important when a fashion brand wants to create an accessible piece that they actually take the time and listen to disabled people, and understand what they want, not just what the brand thinks they need. I’ve never felt quite so seen and heard as working with Recondition.”



The collaborative design process resulted in the decision to feature two different hip sizes for every waist size, meaning there are 18 sizes on offer. There are nine waist sizes, from 26-inch to 42-inch, with a slim and curvy hip option for each.



Other accessible features include:

-front patch pockets for easy access when seated

-a stiff, stretchy denim for the optimum balance between look and feel

-popper and pull ring zip, instead of traditional jean fly

-reinforced belt loops designed to withstand pulling

-pull tabs for those with lower mobility



Buy the jeans at www.reconditionmcr.com, available in 18 sizes and priced at £150.



Notes to editors

UK disability statistics: Prevalence and life experiences, House of Commons Library, October 2024



About Recondition

Recondition is a fashion e-commerce brand which caters to everyone and is determined to break stigmas around adaptive clothing. By designing with a user-centred process, Recondition creates clothes with style, comfort and accessibility in mind.



Awards and recognition to date include Manchester Metropolitan Ideas Festival Winner 2023, Innovate UK Unlocking Potential Awards 2023, DCMS Create Growth Fund Winner 2024, GM Rising Stars in Business List 2025 (GM Business Growth Hub x Business Cloud) and NatWest Accelerator. Recondition is also currently a finalist in Tie Women's Award.



To find out more visit: https://reconditionmcr.com/



Recondition jeans sizing:

Nine waist sizes (W) with two hip (H) options representing slim or curve fit, all in inches:

W26 (H36/40)

W28 (H38/42)

W30 (H40/44)

W32 (H42/46)

W34 (H44/48)

W36 (H46/50)

W38 (H48/52)

W40 (H50/54)

W42 (H52/56)