Hult International Business School has announced a final intake of their funded, triple-accredited UK master’s-level apprenticeships (Level 7) before funding rules change at the end of the year.









This signals the last chance for employers to access government-funded senior leader development before major policy changes come into effect. Hult Apprenticeships at Ashridge will onboard their final funded cohorts for the Postgraduate Diploma & Master’s in Leadership & Management and MBA programs in December.









"We're already seeing high levels of demand for our final intakes from existing and new partners. Smart organisations are moving quickly to secure their leadership funding and develop their senior talent while they still can" says Cheryl Nelson, Head of Client Relations for Hult International Business School's Apprenticeships at Ashridge.









Applications close on 14 October and we’re inviting HR leaders to take full advantage while funded places remain available to access a top-ranked, global business school postgraduate education through the levy.





A final window for fully funded strategic leadership training



From 2026, funding for new Level 7 Senior Leader Apprenticeship starts will no longer be available. That makes this final 2025 cohort a time-sensitive opportunity to upskill your senior team through a programme that blends world-class learning with immediate business impact.



Hult apprenticeships are no exception to the top-ranked, world-class business education and globally recognised leadership development that comes as standard. Hult's apprentices and corporate partners consistently say that apprenticeships are transformational for them.









Designed for ambitious professionals. Built for organisational ROI.



Hult's senior leader apprenticeships are designed for senior professionals with responsibility across functions, business units, or strategic initiatives. They support talent to grow into bigger leadership roles while solving real business challenges in their day jobs.



Apprentices learn from expert practitioner faculty with deep industry and board-level experience while building strategic and operational capabilities across all key areas of business, and:



-Apply insights directly in-role and in an impact-focused work-based project



-Receive personalised 1:1 coaching throughout the programme



-Attend onsite sessions with peer networking at the stunning Hult Ashridge campus in Hertfordshire. Benefits include complimentary use of the wellness suite and lunch



-Join Hult's lifelong learning community. Hult master’s graduates join a thriving alumni network with access to a free elective, every year, at any of Hult's global campuses







The Ashridge Difference



Hult approaches apprenticeships at Ashridge with the same commitment to excellence that defines its top-ranked global business school. Highlights include:



-Expert practitioner faculty, who contribute to and deliver on apprenticeship programmes. The same faculty were recognised in the Financial Times 2025 Custom Executive Education rankings. Hult Ashridge Executive Education placed #17 globally (#2 in the UK) for Custom Executive Education based on expertise, qualifications, experience and teaching abilities



-Open and closed cohorts available, with program flexibility and expert guidance according to company and/or industry needs



-A bespoke employer experience, with regular reviews, progress updates, and dedicated support













Apprenticeships are not a tick-box exercise. They're a high-impact investment in the people shaping your organisation’s future.









Don’t miss your window



The final cohort will be onboarded in December. Get in touch with the apprenticeships team today or download the program flyer for more information.









For more information or to secure your place



UK-based HR leaders interested in learning more or securing their spot in the final intake can contact the apprenticeships team directly at apprenticeships@ashridge.hult.edu. For queries relating to Level 7 senior leader apprenticeships, please reach out before the 14 October deadline.









Email: apprenticeships@ashridge.hult.edu



More details and download program flyer: https://www.hult.edu/apprenticeships/apprenticeships-l7-fund...









For press enquiries, contact Mel Cloney on 07432 590168.