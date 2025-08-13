“Candidates continue to underestimate the importance of people skills,”

Students undervalue "human" skills (teamwork, initiative, coachability, emotional intelligence) relative to employer expectations, finds an annual report by the Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC).



The 2025 Prospective Students Survey, which includes responses from nearly 5,000 candidates worldwide, shows a disconnect between the skills employers expect and what prospective business school students aim to develop.



More candidates focus on building technical skills like using AI tools (35% of students vs. 26% of employers). In contrast, employers place more value on "human" skills, and they are more likely than candidates to consider initiative (45% vs. 30%), grit (34% vs. 26%), and coachability (39% vs. 22%) as important.



This suggests employers are seeking graduates who not only have technical and analytical abilities but also excel in adaptability, teamwork, and personal growth.



“Candidates continue to underestimate the importance of people skills,” said Nalisha Patel, Regional Director, Americas & Europe, at GMAC. “Business schools need to help students understand that these are not ‘nice to have’, they’re dealbreakers. There’s a gap between what students think will get them hired and what does... Schools can help close that gap.”



The survey also shows rising demand for artificial intelligence (AI) in the business school curriculum, with 46% of candidates saying AI is a must-have. However, students prefer hands-on AI learning through simulations and case studies, not personalised learning paths.



“The findings are a clear message to business schools: integrate AI, but don’t sideline human development. Meeting both employer and student expectations is key to remaining relevant and delivering real value,” adds Patel.



The Graduate Management Admission Council is an international non-profit organisation representing over 200 business schools worldwide. It provides research and market insights to academic institutions and prospective graduate management students.



/END



For more information or to speak with Nalisha Patel, please contact Alex Lopez at alex@bluesky-pr.com or on +44 (0)1582 797959.