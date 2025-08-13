Authenticity and empathy top the list of inclusive leadership traits in the insurance sector



Professionals across the insurance sector are calling for more inclusive senior teams who manage with authenticity and empathy, and create a sense of belonging through leading by example. That’s according to new research from The Clear Company, a leading consultancy in culture, diversity, and inclusive hiring.



In the firm’s recent survey of insurance professionals, authenticity and empathy emerged as the most valued qualities in inclusive leaders, each cited by 78% of respondents. These were followed by cultural awareness (64%), humility (59%), collaboration (55%), and vulnerability (52%).



The findings, released ahead of the Clear Company’s upcoming session on inclusive leadership at the Dive In Festival, also shed light on the behaviours that foster belonging in the workplace. The majority of respondents (81%) said that the most effective managers create a culture where they can belong through leading by example. A further 71% highlighted the importance of open communication, while 60% said that seeking and acting on feedback is key to creating a culture of belonging.



Kate Headley, CEO of the Clear Company and UK Government Disability & Access Ambassador for the Recruitment Industry, explained:



“The insurance sector is undergoing a transformation - not just in how it operates, but also in how it leads. Our data shows a clear demand for leaders who are not only skilled technically, but are also deeply human. Authenticity and empathy are no longer optional; they are essential traits that build trust, foster collaboration, and drive performance. When managers lead by example, communicate openly, and actively seek feedback, they create environments where people feel seen, heard, and valued.



“These traits can be hard to assess and develop in senior teams, but it’s clear from our survey and our work with leaders across the sector that they are elements that are both in demand from the workforce and will create more inclusive cultures. It’s time to move beyond policies and tick boxes, and truly live the values that make inclusion real.”



The award-winning Dive In Festival was conceived by Inclusion@Lloyd’s, a collaboration between the Corporation of Lloyd’s, IUA, LIIBA, and the Lloyd’s Market Association and has grown to be a global, sector-wide festival. Registration for the event is now open, and places can be booked here: https://www.diveinfestival.com/



You can sign up for Kate’s session on inclusive leadership at Dive In Festival 2025 directly here



Ends



Press Contact



Bruce Callander

bruce@bluesky-pr.com

01582 790700



About The Clear Company



The Clear Company has been delivering transformational workplace DEI and culture consultancy since 2003, built on in-depth expertise across our team of 20 specialists.



Our vision is to create an inclusive world of work through the delivery of tailored culture change expertise, market-leading digital learning content and authentic client partnerships.



A multi-award-winning organisation, we are passionate about making the world a better place. We know that success is achieved by removing barriers to inclusion and creating diverse workplaces.



By allowing unseen talent to shine, supported by our expert insight and action-focused approach, our clients have challenged current thinking and behaviours, becoming leaders in their markets and supporting the crucial agenda of becoming socially responsible businesses.



We are compassionate & values-led with a commercial core. Trusted by some of the UK’s biggest companies, we know our change formula works.