Bucharest, 14th of august 2025 – In the context of the Alaska Summit, which will bring together Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin on August 15, author Raluca Niță, known for her book The Silent Language of Power – in which she decodes the force behind Vladimir Putin’s gestures – provides a sharp perspective on the negotiations and power strategies shaping the current geopolitical crisis.



As argued in my book, The Silent Language of Power, Putin belongs to the typology of the “Sensitive Autocrat” — a profile in which strategic rationality intertwines with mystical and metaphysical strands. He sees himself as a historic figure, an heir to the will of Peter the Great and Catherine II, rather than a mere contemporary politician. The only “leader” to whom Putin defers is History itself.

This mystical dimension is not ornamental — it shapes Kremlin decision-making. For Putin, the 2014 annexation of Crimea was more than a strategic victory — it was the restoration of “historical correctness.” Losing Crimea would not only be unacceptable, but almost sacrilegious, signaling the beginning of Putin’s end.

As an expert in the psychology of gestures of power, and author of „The Silent Language of Power”, I have long analyzed the profiles of world leaders — including Vladimir Putin — that reveal the deeper drivers of their political stance. I would urge anyone watching the upcoming Alaska summit to look for subtle signs of dominance and submission; with the most substantive discussions taking place behind closed doors, the real insight will come from who emerges dominant in front of the cameras.

Donald Trump’s profile aligns with that of a “Coordinator Cartesian”— a leader who thrives on self-esteem and public recognition, exhibiting traits of narcissism and implicitly submissive traits rather than self-confidence. Putin, by contrast, embodies the “Sensitive Autocrat” archetype — goal-oriented, strategically patient, and driven by a fusion of pragmatic calculation and quasi-mystical vision. When these two profiles meet, the Cartesian tends to manifest submissively in front of the Sensitive Autocrat. In past encounters, Trump has displayed moments of deference toward Putin, notably at the 2017 G20 Hamburg summit, the July 2018 Helsinki summit, and through frequent public praise.

Who will win in Alaska? Both Trump and Putin. The key difference is that Trump negotiates for a quick, visible win, while Putin negotiates for long-term strategic advantage.



For more on this topic, click here.





Raluca is available for interviews and can be contacted by phone at +40 753 506 897 or by email at raluca.nita@oxygencomms.ro



About the Author



Raluca Niță is an expert in nonverbal communication in the political field and the author of The Silent Language of Power. She holds double degrees in Law and European Studies, a Master’s in Diplomacy, and an Executive MBA. She has authored articles for the Ion I. C. Brătianu Institute of Political Science and International Relations, part of the Romanian Academy, as well as for the Romanian Diplomatic Institute. Raluca possesses extensive experience in institutional negotiation, legislation, and strategic partnerships at both national and European levels. She has served in key state institutions and is currently Public Affairs Director, working with strategic institutional stakeholders.