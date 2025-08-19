AI, transformation, and sustainability fuel rise of new C-suite roles; but skills gap looms



AI, transformation demands and sustainability targets are driving the growth of new roles in the boardroom, but C-Suite leaders are concerned by their ability to find the required skills. That’s according to new research from international recruitment firm Robert Half.



In its study, “Towards the C-Suite 2035”, the talent solutions expert found that the majority (83%) of businesses expect that the role of the Chief AI Officer will become more important over the next ten years as companies look for the best approach to tackling artificial intelligence.



Given the pace of change in the current landscape, it’s perhaps unsurprising that a further 78% of C-Suite leaders expect the role of the Chief Technology Transformation Officer to also grow in value in the next decade, while 73% predict that the Chief Sustainability Officer will be more important as ESG pressures intensify.



Equally, the study also revealed that traditional leadership roles will simultaneously gain importance, specifically Chief HR Officers, which will be vital to deliver workforce transformation and succession planning, Chief Communications Officers to manage strategic messaging and Chief Operations Officers to ensure stability during these periods of change.



Skills availability concerns



Despite the recognition of these emerging roles, 59% of those surveyed expressed concerns around finding suitable leaders for their company. With emerging roles such as the Chief AI Officer expected to reshape the boardroom, it’s not surprising that many respondents are worried about talent availability, as these roles don’t currently exist at scale.



The analysis did identify a range of skills that all leaders will need. Resilience (75%) and critical thinking (74%) were cited as important, followed by creativity (68%), innovative capacity (67%) and emotional intelligence (65%), which also ranked highly. In addition, 60% stated that workforce transformation experience will be essential for the next generation of executives.



Charlie Grubb, Senior Managing Director at Robert Half Executive Search, commented:



“Given the significant transformation that we’re seeing in the corporate world due to the risks driven by emerging technologies, global market fluctuations and geopolitical tensions, it’s no surprise to see a range of emerging leadership positions developing within the boardroom.



“These roles will continue to evolve over the next decade, and while organisations may be concerned about finding the right talent today, the reality is that many of these capabilities are still emerging. However, the good news is that they can be developed. The attributes required for these positions already exist across the workforce, and the skills can - and should - be cultivated in all leaders.



“Take the example of the Chief AI Officer. Yes, this role will demand targeted career pathways and training in artificial intelligence, but that should be a strategic priority for the entire business, not just its leaders. Indeed, many of the competencies required, such as regulatory awareness, data governance, critical thinking, communication, agility and resilience, are already present in today’s talent pool.



“And while these softer skills are already being embedded into succession plans, the technical capabilities will require more structured support. That’s where businesses have a real opportunity: to proactively shape the leaders of tomorrow by investing in the right learning & development strategies today.



“Ultimately, we are gaining a clearer understanding of how future leadership priorities are transforming. To succeed, boards will need to stay ahead of these emerging business and workforce trends – from digital transformation and AI integration, workforce evolution and talent strategy to trust, transparency and stakeholder communication.”



Robert Half’s ‘Towards the C-Suite 2035’ report highlights the critical challenges shaping executive leadership through 2035. The study examines how companies can prepare the skills and experience executive leadership teams across Europe need to manage a business through today's and tomorrow's challenges.



Download the full report here.



Methodology

Robert Half commissioned UK-based Rigour Research Ltd to carry out an online survey in the first quarter of 2025 across the European Union and the United Kingdom. The survey gathered responses from 400 C-Suite and executive leader - ship professionals, drawn from a broad range of commercial sectors. Respondents were evenly split between SMEs and large enterprises, as well as between publicly listed and privately owned companies. In addition, 100 private equity investors based across Europe and the United States were surveyed. The majority (88%) focus on growth and scale-up stage investments, while 34% also invest in distressed assets. The survey was conducted using prompted questions. Participants were initially asked to select all answer options applicable to their organisation. In a second step, they were asked to rank their top three choices from the options pre - viously selected. To ensure representative results, the data were weighted in line with the distribution of the overall population. Please note that due to rounding, some totals may not add up to exactly 100%



