With Stoptober approaching, British hypnotherapist and Hay House author Ailsa Frank announces “Stop Smoking Now,” a focused two-track hypnotherapy recording to help smokers break cravings, reset routines and feel calm, confident and smoke-free—right in time for a 28-day quit attempt this October. The recording is available to listen to in the Feel Amazing app, alongside a growing library of 60+ titles across sleep, stress, habits and wellbeing. (Figure reflects the publisher’s current catalogue.) (ailsafrank.com)



Make Stoptober your turning point



Evidence used by the UK’s Stoptober campaign shows that if you go 28 days smoke-free, you’re around five times more likely to quit for good—making a clear, supportive plan essential before 1 October. “Stop Smoking Now” offers that plan in short, soothing sessions you can repeat for deeper change. (campaignresources.dhsc.gov.uk)



“Stoptober gives you a powerful window to reset. This recording quiets the mental ‘pull’ of nicotine and helps you feel safe as a non-smoker—so staying smoke-free becomes easier day by day,” says Ailsa Frank.



What’s inside Stop Smoking Now



Track 1 — Let go of smoking & nicotine (28 mins): releases habits and chemical cravings at a deep, subconscious level.



Track 2 — Ex-smoker reinforcement (11 mins): builds confidence and everyday calm as you move through triggers.



How to listen: Ideal at bedtime (or any safe, seated/lying time); repetition over several weeks supports lasting change. Do not listen while driving.



Why hypnotherapy?



The program taps the subconscious where smoking routines—and the emotions behind them—are stored, helping you release attachment to tobacco and nicotine and feel good without cigarettes. Independent studies have reported positive outcomes for hypnosis-supported smoking cessation.



Listen in the Feel Amazing app



Product page: Stop Smoking Now — (https://www.ailsafrank.com/shop/stop-smoking-now-hypnosis-do...)



App website: (www.feelamazing.app)



App Store and Google Play — (feelamazing.page.link/6BG2)



The app offers an easy listening experience with playlisting and the option to change the background music to suit your mood.



A one year subscription includes access to more than 60 titles and costs £45 (usually £60)



Why this story works for Stoptober coverage



Public-health peg: Aligns with the national Stoptober drive (mid-September through 31 October) encouraging 28-day quit attempts. (campaignresources.dhsc.gov.uk)



At-home, low-friction help: Short sessions lower willpower battles; listeners start privately, tonight.



Human interest: Clear milestones and reinforcement resonate with reader success stories during October features.



About Ailsa Frank



Ailsa Frank is a UK hypnotherapist, motivational speaker and author of Cut the Crap and Feel Amazing (Hay House). Through one-to-one sessions, recordings and her Feel Amazing app, she has helped thousands take back control of their lives. (ailsafrank.com), (Hay House)



