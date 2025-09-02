British hypnotherapist and Hay House author Ailsa Frank today releases “Get the Best Job,” a two-track hypnotherapy recording designed to calm interview nerves, build self-belief and help jobseekers present their skills with clarity—vital as AI reshapes roles and amplifies competition for opportunities. The recording is available to listen to in the Feel Amazing app, alongside 60+ titles covering sleep, stress, habits and confidence.



“AI is changing job descriptions fast—but your mindset still decides how well you tell your story,” says Ailsa Frank. “This recording helps you feel grounded, clear and persuasive, so you position your skills for the roles emerging now.”



The program at a glance: Get the Best Job



Two guided tracks to move you from hesitation to momentum:



Track 1 — Get the Best Job (25 mins): clears mental blocks and strengthens calm confidence for applications and interviews.



Track 2 — Job Success (16 mins): reinforces day-to-day motivation, adaptability and follow-through once you land the role.



Benefits highlighted include: building interview confidence, attracting aligned opportunities, navigating workplace challenges and boosting negotiation poise.



How to listen: ideally at bedtime or any safe, seated/lying time; repeat regularly for around three weeks to embed new patterns. Do not listen while driving.



Why now: the AI effect on careers



As employers adopt AI, roles and skill needs are shifting quickly. The IMF estimates around 40% of jobs globally will be affected by AI, with advanced economies seeing the greatest exposure—intensifying the need to position human skills effectively. (IMF) The World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs 2025 reports accelerating demand for tech-complementary skills and workforce transformation plans through 2030, while PwC UK finds skills sought by employers are changing 25% faster in occupations most exposed to AI. Together, these trends make mindset, clarity and communication essential differentiators—areas this recording is built to strengthen. (World Economic Forum, PwC)



About Ailsa Frank



Ailsa Frank is a UK hypnotherapist, motivational speaker and author of Cut the Crap and Feel Amazing (Hay House). Through her one-to-one work, recordings and the Feel Amazing app, she has helped thousands take back control of their lives.



