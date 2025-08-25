Imran Hussain Limited



[LONDON, UK] – [25/08/2025] – Imran Hussain has been appointed to the board of trustees for Theatre Deli, a leading UK-based arts charity. As a seasoned Fractional CFO, Mr. Hussain brings extensive financial expertise and a profound passion for the creative arts to the organisation during a period of significant growth and expansion.



Founded in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis, Theatre Deli has transformed spaces across five London boroughs and Sheffield city centre into accessible event and rehearsal spaces for emerging artists. The charity's mission is to provide essential, low-cost resources to the arts community. Theatre Deli is a registered UK charity that specialises in turning disused buildings into thriving cultural hubs to support the next generation of creative talent. Mr. Hussain joins the board in an exciting period in Theatre Deli’s history. Expansion on its current sites is underway and demand for its spaces is high.



David Ralf, CEO of Theatre Deli, commented on the appointment: “The aim has always been to provide affordable resources for the sector, supporting the community and making spaces for great art. Imran is a welcome addition to the Theatre Deli trustees for us to continue to grow our work.” Pam Fraser Solomon, Chair of the Board, also shared her excitement, stating: “With Imran’s expertise and experience in finance and his enthusiasm and passion for the creative arts, we are excited to have Imran onboard.”



Mr. Hussain has worked in the start-up scene since 2001, rising from an Accounts Assistant to a Fractional CFO. His financial insight is considered particularly valuable as many organisations in the UK navigate challenging economic times.



In a statement, Mr. Hussain said: “I have discovered a newfound passion for the creative arts over the last five years and have visited the Theatre Deli since 2020 as a customer doing various courses; courses which have changed my life. I felt this opportunity was the ideal chance to give back to an organisation which has given me so much joy, happiness and memories.” He also noted his admiration for the board's diversity, stating: “I was particularly impressed by diversity of the Theatre Deli board; there are people from all sorts of background and experiences, and they work as one unit with the same goals in mind.”



For further media inquiries, Mr. Hussain can be contacted directly at www.imranhussain.com or imran@imranhussain.com.