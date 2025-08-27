PRESS RELEASE



For immediate release: 27th August 2025



Skincare ingredients for the menopause



During the perimenopause, you’re likely to notice changes to your skin. It may become drier, itchy and more prone to redness and sensitivity. You may notice fine lines, wrinkles and spots too. The products you’ve been using for years may no longer work so well, so maybe it’s time for change. But which skincare ingredients should you look for?



In the Summer 2025 issue of The Menopause Exchange newsletter, Victoria Goldman, freelance health journalist, editor and author, writes about key skincare ingredients for menopausal skin, including humectants, retinol, peptides and collagen. She looks at how these ingredients work, why they might be beneficial for your skin and whether there are any side effects.



“There are so many different products targeted at menopausal skin that it can be difficult to know which to choose,” says Norma Goldman, founder and director of The Menopause Exchange. “It’s important to look at any clinical evidence and whether these will be suitable for your skin type. If you have a skincare condition, such as eczema, acne or psoriasis, you should speak to your GP or dermatologist before using any new skincare products.”



The Menopause Exchange’s subscribers include women, men, healthcare professionals, complementary therapists, workplace managers, employees and journalists. Other articles in the Summer 2025 issue of The Menopause Exchange quarterly newsletter include coming off HRT, all about diabetes, and skincare ingredients for the menopause, as well as news, Ask the Experts Q&As and information about Norma Goldman’s webinars, talks and workshops.



The Menopause Exchange, which was established in 1999, is unbiased and independent and isn’t sponsored by any companies or organisations. Our free quarterly newsletter contains articles written by top UK medical experts, including menopause consultants, GPs, specialist menopause nurses, pharmacists, dietitians, complementary practitioners, a menopause counsellor and a pelvic health physiotherapist.



To join The Menopause Exchange, anyone can sign up for free on our website, http://www.menopause-exchange.co.uk. You can also find us on Facebook and Twitter (@MenopauseExch).



Menopause webinars: Your readers may be interested in attending or organising an online webinar presented by Norma, who has been giving presentations for over 26 years. These are suitable for women at or approaching the menopause, women who have had premature ovarian insufficiency (before age 40), an early menopause or a hysterectomy, or anyone with an interest in women’s midlife health. Her indepth knowledge has helped thousands of women enjoy a more comfortable perimenopause and menopause. Norma is now presenting online ‘Understanding the Menopause’ webinars to men. Knowing about the menopause can help men to better support their wife or partner, employees and/or work colleagues.



Norma also presents an ‘Understanding the Menopause’ webinar, geared towards workplaces, which they host, and a separate workplace webinar to line managers, HR teams, occupational health personnel, menopause champions and others responsible in the workplace (companies and organisations) for the wellbeing of employees.



In all webinars, attendees will be able to ask questions and will receive a factsheet.



To attend an ‘Understanding the Menopause’ webinar, organise one for your workplace or for more information email norma@menopause-exchange.co.uk or call 020 8420 7245.



End

NOTES FOR EDITORS

1. The Menopause Exchange was launched in June 1999.

2. Articles in previous issues of The Menopause Exchange newsletter include: The menopause in the workplace; Stages of the menopause; Menopause urogenital problems; HRT questions you forgot to ask; Plant oestrogens; Looking after your feet at the menopause.

3. Norma Goldman, founder and director of The Menopause Exchange, has a pharmacy degree and a Master’s degree in health promotion. She gives webinars, talks and workshops on the menopause to employees in the workplace including hospitals, women’s groups, healthcare professionals, GP practices, organisations, companies and at exhibitions.

4. Victoria Goldman, editor of The Menopause Exchange newsletter, is an experienced health journalist, editor and proofreader, with a BSc. degree in Biomedical Science and a Master’s degree in Science Communication. She is also a crime fiction author.

5. The aim of The Menopause Exchange is to raise the awareness of the menopause among women, men, healthcare professionals, complementary practitioners, line managers, health and safety officers and anyone else who is responsible in the workplace for the wellbeing of employees.

6. All press enquiries to Norma Goldman on 020 8420 7245.