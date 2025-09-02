Comedian and TV presenter Judi Love is all set for a brilliant return at this year’s star-studded Multicultural Business and Community Champion awards.



The much-loved award-winning Loose Women panellist and podcaster has been confirmed for a second year hosting the inspiring evening on Saturday, November 29 at the Hilton Birmingham Metropole, National Exhibition Centre.



The awards, set up in 2015, recognise unsung heroes from across the UK.



Judi delighted the audience at the 2024 event hosting alongside soul sensation Omar Lye-Fook. The night saw TV favourite Alison Hammond scoop an Inspirational award as well Levi Roots being recognised for his outstanding contribution to UK business and community. Annie Lennox was honoured for her lifetime achievement in humanitarian initiatives.



Judi was visibly moved to see the Eurythmics icon greet her in her video acceptance speech as well as hearing the humbling stories of the 15 award winners.



Judi and Alison hit the headlines as they wore identical black sequinned mesh maxi dresses. The good friends loved every second of their 'double slay', posing for photos together.







They shared their happy accident on social media; relishing having picked the same Goddiva gown. Judi posted two photos of her with Alison, saying: "There would be no one else I’d want to turn up to an event and we’re wearing the same outfit.”







She said: “I loved last year’s awards, there was so much laughter, especially when I saw Alison had turned up in the same dress as me, this has been reported as “every girl’s nightmare” but she’s an absolute queen, so it was a brilliant moment.







“While this might have been a light-hearted part of how the night went, there were of course lots of hugely memorable achievements recognised and a wonderful atmosphere in the room.







“The people of Birmingham truly know how to celebrate each other. It was lovely to celebrate so many inspiring and humble people with some very moving stories of all they had accomplished and seeing the legend that is Annie Lennox receiving her award.







“I didn’t hesitate to return as I can look back on last year with great joy and know that this year will be equally enjoyable and memorable. Seeing people recognised for their contribution to their community and more brings such a wonderful feeling.







“This year I’ll be opting for a classic, glamourous look that’s worthy of this auspicious occasion, if someone has the excellent sense of wearing an identical dress as me, more power to them, that’s just showing our mutual good taste in style – bring it on!







“The awards have so many great elements. From the entertainment, after party and food. It’s truly an event of celebration and its wildly talked about. So being part of it is great.”











The MBCC awards were set up to recognise inspirational people nationally, with 15 awards for people from all walks of life at this year’s ceremony.



The evening has become a beacon for legendary UK talent. Previous honourees include Beverley Knight, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Sir Trevor MacDonald, and Lenny Henry.



Founder Zoe Bennett BEM said: “This year is shaping up to be another truly inspiring night and I can’t wait to see Judi’s triumphant return. We are hugely grateful for hers and Omar’s fabulous hosting last year.



“Our mission has always been to focus on unsung heroes who make a difference in both the business and general community. Judi is a brilliant representation of someone who has led an extraordinary, successful career from humble beginnings.



“Our platform gives people who may not otherwise be celebrated a fabulous opportunity to be recognised nationally for the incredible work they do for our country.”



· MBCC Awards tickets can be bought at: https://mbccawards.com/tickets/



ENDS



For more information, please contact Linda Aitchison, PR for the MBCC awards – 07867 420803 Linda@nurturemedia.co.uk