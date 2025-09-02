This month, Exhibit Balham celebrates its 25th birthday, a remarkable milestone in today’s challenging hospitality climate. Since first opening its doors in 2000 as Balham’s “youth club for adults,” Exhibit has grown into a three-storey hub for food, drink and culture.



What began as a late night party venue has become a local legacy institution. Known for its restaurant dining, craft drinks, private events, and nightlife, Exhibit is also celebrated as a grassroots cultural hub, supporting emerging talent and giving space to community voices. From comedy and poetry nights to art classes and live music, it has been a creative home for South London for a quarter of a century.



Former local councillor Hannah Stanislaus, host of the Lost Souls poetry night, hails Exhibit as “a safe, inclusive leading establishment for the area.” Local artist Dan Whiteson, who has run classes at the venue, agrees: “The impact of my work with Exhibit has been wide reaching and wholly positive.”



When local operators Lisa Loebenberg and Emma Willis took over in 2019, they set out to modernise the space without losing its heart. Their vision was clear: elevate the food and drink offering, invest in service, and place community at the centre.



The pandemic could have derailed that ambition, but instead it became the catalyst for growth. Lisa and Emma doubled down, rethinking menus, raising standards, and opening Exhibit’s doors to local groups and initiatives. That decision helped shape Exhibit into what it is today: an award-winning bar, restaurant, and events space that feels as much a part of Balham as the people who visit it.



“Guests guide us,” says Lisa. “When they asked for better food, we delivered. When community groups needed space, we opened our doors. Exhibit has always been about people first, our guests, our team, our neighbours. That’s how we’ve stayed relevant for 25 years.”



That people first focus has paid off. Exhibit was named London’s Best Event Venue in 2024, followed by Best Bar in London at the 2025 Muddy Stiletto Awards.



Beyond Exhibit, Lisa and Emma have expanded their impact across South London. In 2020, they opened SW16 Bar & Kitchen in Streatham Hill, and in 2023, they acquired Mamma Dough out of administration, transforming the pizza restaurant group into a thriving, profitable brand with continued growth planned for 2026.



On Thursday 25 September 2025, Exhibit will mark its silver anniversary with a day of community led celebrations, culminating in a late night party with live music, DJs, complimentary drinks, and support from JUBEL peach beer.



“Exhibit has always been about people first; our guests, our team, and our community,” Lisa reflects. “This milestone belongs to all of them as much as it does to us.”







Event Details:

Date: Thursday 25th September 2025

Venue: Exhibit Balham, 12 Balham Station Road, London SW12 9SG

Tickets: theexhibit.co.uk



