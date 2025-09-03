From hire to retire: Why inclusion must be consistent across employee lifecycle in insurance



Employers across the insurance sector need to tackle inclusion in the later stages of the employee lifecycle, as new research from the Clear Company reveals challenges with diversity in progression plans and reward strategies.



The analysis, conducted by the leading culture, diversity and inclusion consultancy, revealed that the majority of employers (86%) are struggling to ensure that inclusion is consistently considered and embedded through progression, development and reward in the employee experience. This is especially true when ensuring the retention of diverse talent.



According to the Clear Company, authentic and consistent inclusion must extend across the entire employee journey to deliver meaningful outcomes. Without this continuity, organisations risk undermining any progress made during initial recruitment efforts.



These findings come just weeks ahead of the global insurance industry’s Dive In Festival (16–18 September), which this year explores the theme Belonging Builds Tomorrow. The award-winning event will once again bring together industry leaders to share practical strategies for building inclusive workplace cultures where talent can thrive.



Kate Headley, CEO of the Clear Company and UK Government Disability & Access Ambassador for the Recruitment Industry, commented:



“Our latest research shows that employers are still facing challenges in developing truly authentic and consistent inclusive cultures. Leaders across the insurance sector are, encouragingly, recognising that inclusion is not just a nice-to-have, but also are business imperative, which is why we are working closely with so many to assess and adapt hiring strategies. However, messaging around culture and experience at the attraction and onboarding phases should also be invested in as staff grow professionally within the company if the rewards are to be truly felt by all. The fact that so many employers recognise this as a challenge is the first positive step to driving real and meaningful change, but this now needs to be supplemented with action.



“These findings come at a crucial time for the industry, just weeks ahead of Dive In Festival 2025, which has become such an important moment for everyone to pause, reflect and share practical actions that drive inclusion. The theme of belonging feels particularly relevant this year; people want to feel part of something bigger, and that requires leaders and organisations to go beyond policies and commitments and really live these values, including creating more inclusive development and retention opportunities for all.



“As we count down to the festival, I hope to encourage businesses to reflect on their progress and ask themselves: are we building a culture where people genuinely feel they belong at every stage of their journey with us?”



About Dive In 2025



Since its inception in 2015, Dive In has grown from a London-based initiative to a global movement, with last year’s festival attracting participants from more than 100 countries. The 2025 programme will feature a mix of virtual and in-person events across multiple time zones, ensuring professionals everywhere can take part in discussions on diversity, equity and inclusion.



Registration is open now, and places for all sessions – including Kate Headley's – can be booked via: www.diveinfestival.com.







