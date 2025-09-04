NEOMA Business School will open a new recruitment office in Côte d’Ivoire, aiming to build lasting ties with academic, business, and institutional stakeholders in West Africa.



The School, which also operates recruitment offices in India, Colombia, and China, also hopes to strengthen its connection to prospective international students in Sub-Saharan Africa.



Based in Abidjan, one of Africa’s key economic and educational hubs, the office aligns with NEOMA’s strategic plan, Engage for the Future, which sets the target of reaching 30% international students by 2027.



The Abidjan office is intended to become a hub for boosting the School’s visibility, supporting student recruitment, and maintaining close ties with alumni and current students in the region.



It will also enable NEOMA to gain an in-depth understanding of local dynamics and adapt its actions to the cultural and linguistic specificities of African countries.



“The choice of Côte d’Ivoire was a natural one, given the strong mobility of African students towards France, the quality of the candidate pool, and its central geographic location, which makes it an ideal base to reach across the region. Having a local office strengthens our credibility and our ability to respond to the specific expectations of African candidates. It is a key step in furthering our momentum towards greater diversity of profiles and talents at NEOMA,” says Delphine Manceau, Dean of NEOMA.



/ENDS



For more information, or to speak to Delphine Manceau, contact Jamie Hose at BlueSky Education on jamie@bluesky-pr.com, or call +44 (0)1582 790 706.