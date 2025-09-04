RevitaLash® Cosmetics, the physician-developed leader in lash and brow innovation, is proud to unveil The Lash & Brow Facial, a first-of-its-kind luxurious in-salon treatment created in partnership with esteemed UK brow icon, Shavata Singh. Designed to restore, replenish, and elevate natural lashes and brows, the category-defining facial is available exclusively at The Brow Studio.



Harnessing the power of the RevitaLash® Cosmetics’ award-winning Lash & Brow Masque, this indulgent treatment infuses lashes and brows with nutrient-rich ingredients, leaving them instantly softer, shinier, and healthier. Perfect for anyone with dry, brittle, or damaged lashes and brows caused by chemical processing or everyday wear, the treatment provides both immediate results and long-term benefits with continued at-home use.



Shavata Singh commented: "For over two decades, I’ve dedicated my craft to perfecting the art of brows, and partnering with RevitaLash Cosmetics — the global leader in lash and brow innovation — feels like a natural evolution of that journey. Together, we’ve created a treatment that not only elevates beauty but restores health and confidence to lashes and brows in a way that has never been done before in the UK."



Lori Jacobus, President & Global CMO of RevitaLash® Cosmetics, added: "RevitaLash Cosmetics stands at the forefront of lash and brow care as the innovators of the lash serum category nearly two decades ago, and collaborating with Shavata Singh — the UK’s most iconic brow expert — allows us to merge these legacies of excellence. The Lash & Brow Facial is more than a treatment; it’s a celebration of innovation, artistry, and self-care that we’re thrilled to introduce to the UK market."



The Lash or Brow Facial

•Benefits: Hydration, repair, and a flawless finishing touch

•Best for: Dry, brittle, or damaged lashes or brows

•Time: 20–25 minutes

•Price: £25



In the expert hands of The Brow Studio team, guests enjoy a relaxing lash treatment enhanced with nourishing formulas that instantly revive and refresh. Post-treatment, the eyes can be further enhanced with the global lash serum leader’s RevitaLash® Advanced Eyelash Conditioner, their fan-favourite tubing mascara, or the brand’s signature Defining Liner for a polished finish.

The brow-focused facial leaves arches flexible, soft, and beautifully groomed. Finished with the world-renowned RevitaBrow® Advanced Eyebrow Conditioner, Hi-Def Brow Gel, or Hi-Def Brow Pencil, brows are given the ultimate care and definition they need to flourish.



A Ritual of Care

Both services allow for optional enhancements, such as cooling ice globes, hand and arm massage, or a light eye treatment—transforming a beauty ritual into a full sensory experience.

At-home maintenance with RevitaLash® Advanced Eyelash Conditioner, RevitaBrow® Advanced Eyebrow Conditioner, and the Lash & Brow Masque ensures long-lasting results, helping guests maintain stronger, healthier lashes and brows between appointments.



About RevitaLash® Cosmetics

RevitaLash® Cosmetics is a worldwide leader in developing advanced lash, brow and hair beautification products. Established in 2006, the collection includes award-winning RevitaLash® Advanced Eyelash Conditioner and RevitaBrow® Advanced Eyebrow Conditioner, and is available in physician’s offices, spas, salons, and specialty retailers across 70+ countries. A supporter of non-profit breast cancer initiatives, RevitaLash® Cosmetics donates a portion of proceeds to research and education initiatives, giving back to the breast cancer community year-round, not just in October. For information visit www.revitalash.co.uk



For press enquiries contact:

rachel@flipsidepr.co.uk 02076315180