The October issue of National Geographic Traveller (UK) sets out in search of Brazil’s most mesmerising sights and sounds, inviting readers to roam vast wetlands, lose themselves in spectacular carnivals and explore jungles stalked by black jaguars.



While the UK moves into autumn, Brazil is stepping into spring — and into the spotlight. Increased flight capacity, improvements in infrastructure and new tourism projects are opening the country up to a new generation of travellers — many of them keen to venture into the nation’s lesser-known corners.

This latest issue steps beyond the velvet sands of Copacabana Beach to uncover experiences that tap into Brazil’s wilder side, from kayaking trips through flooded Amazonian forests to capoeira masterclasses in Salvador. Experience it all in the October issue of National Geographic Traveller (UK), available on newsstands now.



Don't miss...



Switzerland: A swim around ‘the reservoir of Europe’, from Alpine lakes to city rivers



Raja Ampat: Coral conservation voyages provide a different perspective on this Indonesian archipelago



Ireland: Meet the seafaring communities who live along the Dublin Coastal Trail



Asturias: On Spain’s northern coast, female cooks are fighting to preserve local recipes



Helsinki: In the Finnish capital, art imitates life — and life is tightly bound to the natural world



Abu Dhabi: Though staggering in its scale, the magic of this Emirati city lies in its humbler corners



Northern Bavaria: This forested region is home to medieval towns and seriously good bratwurst



Belgrade: The Serbian capital has become a pioneer of ‘new Balkan cuisine’



Manhattan: The New York borough’s top hotels, from art deco enclaves to Broadway beauties



Smart traveller: Autumn launches for curious travellers; a new Australian wilderness walk in the shadow of Uluru; Sweden welcomes its latest national park; Coinneach Macleod on the flavours of the Hebrides; how to experience the winemaking traditions of Alentejo; explore Caen, Normandy; off-season trips for adventurous families; sculpture parks and seasonal produce in Somerset; spooky tales from around the world; and the best travel fitness gear to keep you on the move.



Notes from an author: Monisha Rajesh discusses the nostalgia of train travel

Meet the trailblazer: Conservationist Julie Church on her new sea safaris



Travel talk: Ask the Experts is back with advice on wild experiences in Lesotho, coping with flight anxiety and more; Hot Topic covers everything you need to know about the EU’s new automated Entry/Exit System; The Info delves into the dazzling annual migration of monarch butterflies; and The Report explores the rise in young people taking up birdwatching as a way to connect and unwind. Finally, How I Got The Shot sees photographer Karolina Wiercigroch explain how she distilled the thrill of road travel in Bhutan for our September issue.



