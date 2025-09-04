Find the why before the who: want opens its first introductions



want opens tomorrow in London, offering a more thoughtful way to meet and connect, one that puts emotional intelligence before endless swiping.



Built around a simple mission to help people find the why before the who, want is a London-born connection platform designed for intention over impulse.



Connection is everywhere. But real connection? Much harder to find.



In the UK, one in four adults say they feel lonely often or always. Among those aged 16 to 29, that figure climbs to 40 percent (ONS, July 2025). Even as digital connection increases, many feel more disconnected than ever.



want launches as a quiet alternative to the noise. It invites people to slow down, listen, and connect with intention.



Where swipe-based apps chase speed and volume, want slows the process down to make it meaningful. Every introduction begins with a short story about why two people have been paired. Instead of instant photos, members first exchange a personalised voice note, followed by a reflection on what they heard. Only then does a first photo appear, with the rest of the profile revealed gradually as the conversation grows.



The rhythm is deliberate. There is enough time to reflect, but not so much that the moment drifts. If no one replies, the introduction fades, helping protect the sense of presence that real connection deserves.



Joining want is free, with the option to upgrade to want more. Members only begin paying once they have been matched. If a meaningful conversation does not happen in a given month, membership is extended at no cost. At launch, introductions are offered weekly, with space to grow into more frequent matches in the future.



Every member is fully verified before their first introduction. ID checks and deepfake scanning help ensure the space feels safe and authentic. All members also benefit from want intelligence, an AI-led guide that helps them reflect on their “why” during onboarding and supports more thoughtful introductions.



Those who choose to upgrade to want more receive additional curated introductions each week, along with access to want assistant, a companion designed to feel like a buddy, not a bot. It offers prompts and coaching through each stage of the connection process.



want is built for intention, not impulse. Sometimes that means slowing down. That is the point. The goal is not endless options, but introductions that matter.



“Connection takes intention, not volume,” says Chris Wray, founder of want. “This isn’t about features. It’s about building a culture of connection that feels grown up, safe and human. Here, you find the why before the who, moving beyond the superficial, beyond the swipe. This is just the beginning. Once dating has settled in, we will release our friendship space alongside curated events for members and more to come as we scale intentionally from London outwards.”



About want



want is a new connection platform built in London for people who want more from the way they meet. Blending AI with human design, want helps members discover their “why” before the “who.” Its mission is to democratise emotional intelligence, creating intentional spaces for dating, friendship and everything in between.



Press enquires please contact chris@want.london