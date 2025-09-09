9 September 2025 – Independent agency Open Partners has today announced that it has been awarded the IPA Effectiveness Accreditation for 2025–2027 from the Institute of Practitioners in Advertising.



The accreditation recognises agencies that have a deeply embedded culture of marketing effectiveness and a strategic approach to driving measurable business returns for their clients through four key pillars: Focus, People, Process, and Data, Tools and Measurement.



The announcement marks the latest milestone in a journey of recognition for Open Partners, who were named in the Financial Times 1000 as one of Europe’s fastest growing companies and featured in the Sunday Times 100 for the second year running. The agency also became Great Place To Work® certified in 2025, reflecting a culture that drives innovation, employee retention, and strong business performance.



Speaking on the IPA Effectiveness Accreditation and wider success in 2025, Joe Procter, Co-Founder and Executive Chair of Open Partners, said:



“We are incredibly proud to have achieved the IPA Effectiveness Accreditation. It is a true mark of distinction and another huge moment for our agency in 2025. This accolade, and others secured this year, are only made possible through delivering outstanding outcomes for our clients and prioritising our people. We hold ourselves to extremely high standards, with a relentless focus on driving actual business outcomes and not just vanity metrics.”



The IPA Effectiveness Accreditation further solidifies Open Partners’ position as one of the UK’s leading independent agencies, underlining its dedication to effectiveness, innovation, and client growth.



-ENDS-



About Open Partners

Open Partners was founded in 2017 to be The Agency of Next. Designed to be constantly focussed on the future, we think ahead for our clients, quickly pivoting them to new areas of opportunity as they arise. Delivering marketing transformations for over 50 clients, Open Partners’ integrated Media, Data and Creative capabilities ensure accountable outcomes and effective returns for international performance advertisers.