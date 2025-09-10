Robert Half



Cybersecurity skills shortage drives IT hiring surge across UK



• 45% of employers plan to grow permanent IT & Technology teams by year-end

• 36% turning to contract talent to fill urgent gaps

• Cybersecurity and machine learning experts commanding premium salaries



New research from international recruitment firm, Robert Half, has revealed that nearly half (45%) of UK employers are planning to increase permanent headcount in their IT & Technology functions before the end of 2025. A further 36% are investing in contract professionals to maintain agility and address critical skills shortages in the function, with cybersecurity driving much of the demand.



The findings, part of Robert Half’s latest Hiring Intentions data, show that while AI continues to reshape the tech landscape, employers are prioritising security and infrastructure as key areas for investment. Cybersecurity topped the list of in-demand skills, with 48% of respondents identifying it as a priority for recruitment. A further 42% of businesses indicated that they are actively planning to hire IT security experts in the coming months.



However, the data also highlights growing concerns around talent availability. Nearly half (44%) of employers believe that cybersecurity professionals will require premium salaries to attract candidates, underscoring the pressure on this talent pipeline.



Machine learning and infrastructure also in focus



Beyond security, businesses are also ramping up recruitment for machine learning (ML) skills, with 42% planning to recruit for this specialism. Given the relative infancy of ML in many organisations, it’s no surprise that 37% of respondents expect candidates with experience in this area to command higher remuneration packages.



Other areas of planned headcount growth include IT Infrastructure (38%) and IT Service/Support (36%), reflecting a broader push to strengthen operational resilience and digital capabilities.



Craig Freedberg, Regional Director at Robert Half commented:



“It is clear that UK businesses are taking a proactive approach to building out their IT and technology teams. However, the challenge lies in sourcing the right talent in what remains a very competitive market. Cybersecurity is no longer just a technical concern, it is a business-critical priority and organisations are willing to pay a premium to secure the expertise they need as threats continue to grow. With widespread reports of brands facing significant repercussions from cyber attacks, demand will remain strong even as businesses face pressure on resources.



“At the same time, the rapid rise of machine learning and AI is driving new demand for specialist skills that are still in short supply. For many employers, this creates a dual challenge: competing for scarce expertise while also needing to plan for the longer-term evolution of these technologies. Adding to this complexity, businesses are navigating challenging macroeconomic conditions and rising employment costs in the UK which can make investment decisions even more difficult. To stay ahead, employers will need to look beyond traditional hiring strategies and consider upskilling, reskilling and tapping into new talent pools.



“As we move into the final quarter of the year, businesses should use this period not only to reassess their tech capabilities and strengthen hiring strategies, but also to prepare for navigating an increasingly complex and challenging digital landscape.”



