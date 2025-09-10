A new milestone in efficiency, transparency and control: CloudPay fully certified on Workday’s Global Payroll Connect suite



o CloudPay and Workday partner to deliver a bi-directional, API-driven global payroll experience with CloudPay fully certified on all five Workday Global Payroll Connect features

o Latest Data Changes On-Demand (DCOD) feature uniquely available to over 110 countries, enabling dynamic global payroll data exchange

o Full Global Payroll Connect suite to be showcased at Workday Rising, September 15–18 in San Francisco



ANDOVER, UK. 10th September 2025: CloudPay, the global leader in payroll and payment solutions, announced it has achieved a huge milestone in becoming fully certified across all five of Workday’s Global Payroll Connect (GPC) features. The certification marks a significant advancement in global payroll integration, offering multinational organisations the latest tech-led unified, real-time payroll experience.



Ahead of the Workday Rising summit on September 15-18 in San Francisco, CloudPay has announced the 5-star certification and unveiled the full availability of Workday’s GPC suite across 110 countries, which provides a single source of truth for global payroll customers.



Launch of the latest feature, DCOD, enables customers to synchronize data changes in real-time across payroll and the HCM, creating unprecedented ‘single source of truth’ views and accelerated deployments. From obtaining local payroll information directly in a single step through Additional Payroll Data (APD) to industry-leading visibility of key payroll data via the Global Payroll Hub (GPH), GPC allows payroll teams to gain greater control over every cycle, with 80% fewer follow-ups and faster payroll close.



CloudPay has been Workday’s trusted partner for more than a decade, providing seamless, feature-rich payroll integrations that simplify complex payroll challenges for multinational organisations. Through the combination of CloudPay’s market-leading proprietary platform and Workday’s advanced HCM capabilities, the strategic partnership enables customers to benefit from a unified, end-to-end payroll experience tailored for global businesses. With over 2,500 Workday integrations and 175 mutual customers worldwide, GPC certification builds on CloudPay’s market-leading, real-time payroll experience.



The clearest global payroll visibility and control yet

The launch of DCOD to more than 110 countries builds on the other GPC features, creating a centralised view of vendor activity via the Global Payroll Hub and employee-verified local data through APD. The evolution of its offering means customers will be able to benefit from unprecedented visibility of global payroll processes, and allows payroll teams to further cut manual efforts from error checking and additional runs, while improving data quality.



Roland Folz, CEO of CloudPay, comments:



“Payroll demands accuracy, transparency and agility. CloudPay continues to lead the rest of the market by offering Workday’s full GPC suite, including the widest support for the new DCOD feature. We’re utilizing the Three As: AI, APIs and automation, to bring the very best integration with Workday features to empower organisations to scale global payroll with confidence.



“CloudPay is redefining what real-time, single-source-of-truth payroll looks like inside Workday, and the certification will allow for further streamlining of complex, multi-country payroll processes into one intuitive Workday interface.



“Ultimately, the certification and ever-strengthening partnership with Workday open up a huge range of possibilities for businesses to significantly scale up productivity and efficiency and better leverage the potential that their pay functions can offer. Our emerging, tech-backed solutions are helping to bring payroll forward from the back office, and convert its outputs and value into a true strategic advantage for businesses”



Workday Rising attendees can see the GPC suite live at Booth D40







About CloudPay:



CloudPay leads the way in global pay innovation, delivering industry-leading solutions spanning payroll, payments and on-demand pay.



With a proud heritage of 25+ years, we serve over 2,000 companies globally in 140+ countries handling $24bn+ of payments in 110+ currencies. Our unified, end-to-end pay solutions enable payroll teams to pay their global workforce with outstanding accuracy and minimal risk, more efficiently than ever before.



We use advanced technology to offer seamless API integrations, powerful automations, and AI-driven insights with real-time analytics — all designed to empower businesses with enhanced decision-making and better, faster processes.



Our unparalleled managed service is tailored to each client with dedicated personalised support and guidance, while our in-country knowledge and global regulatory expertise unlocks unparalleled expansion opportunities for businesses to grow and thrive, compliantly and efficiently.



Working with CloudPay means gaining a strategic partner that harnesses the latest technology to drive growth and optimise the payroll and pay experience.

Together, that’s High-Performance Payroll, from

CloudPay.



