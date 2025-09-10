Company repeats as the top iPaaS vendor, earning ‘Most Implementable’ and ‘Fastest Implementation’ badges, plus 24 ‘Leader’ or ‘High Performer’ badges



ALAMEDA, Calif. — September 10, 2025 — Jitterbit, a global leader in accelerating business transformation for enterprise systems, today announced it has once again been ranked No. 1 in the G2 Enterprise Implementation Index for iPaaS, Fall 2025. This marks the second consecutive quarter Jitterbit has secured the top spot in this highly competitive index, cementing its position as the go-to iPaaS provider for enterprises.

“Back-to-back recognition as No. 1 in the G2 Enterprise Implementation Index for iPaaS shows that our customers aren’t just experiencing great results once — they’re seeing consistent value delivered quarter after quarter,” said Jitterbit President and CEO Bill Conner. “This reflects not only the speed of our implementations, but also how easy it is for teams to get up and running and adopt the platform fully. With shorter go-live timelines, high ease-of-setup scores, and strong user adoption, Jitterbit is helping enterprises realize measurable business outcomes faster than the industry average.”

The recognition for Harmony, Jitterbit’s unified, AI-infused low-code platform, includes 26 badges in Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS), API Management, Electronic Data Interchange (EDI), Rapid Application Development (RAD), Workplace Innovation, Low-Code Development and No-Code Development, spanning global Grid Reports for enterprises, mid-market, and small businesses.

Jitterbit iPaaS gets back-to-back No.1 with fastest implementations and best ROI

In the Fall 2025 Enterprise Implementation Index for iPaaS, Jitterbit once again earned the highest overall Implementation Score, securing the Most Implementable and Fastest Implementation badges for the second straight quarter.



“Integrations are becoming more important with AI adoption and business transformation,” said Conner. “Jitterbit Harmony is delivering consistent best-in-class performance for its users on what matters the most: implementation speed, user adoption and ease of use.”



This recognition highlights Jitterbit’s ability to deliver faster go-live timelines, easier adoption, and stronger ROI than competitors. According to G2, Jitterbit outperformed the iPaaS category average across every key implementation metric:



Implementation Score: 78% (vs. 69% category average)

Ease of Setup: 93% (vs. 86% category average)

Average User Adoption: 69% (vs. 53% category average)

Average Months to Go Live: 1.63 (vs. 3.48 category average)

Total ROI: 7.64 months (vs. 15.96 months on average)



Jitterbit iPaaS was also awarded the Best Estimated ROI badge in the Enterprise Results Index for iPaaS, showcasing its ability to help enterprises achieve measurable business outcomes faster.



“Being placed at the top for two quarters in a row is proof that our approach to iPaaS implementation is repeatable, scalable, and sustainable for the enterprise,” said Jitterbit Chief Technology Officer Manoj Chaudhary. “Customers can trust that Jitterbit will deliver speed and ROI — every time.”



Low-code development with rapid ROI

Jitterbit App Builder was also recognized in the Enterprise Implementation Index for Low-Code Development Platforms, receiving the Fastest Implementation badge. Summer 2025, outperforming the category average for implementation speed.



In the Enterprise Results Index for Electronic Data Interchange (EDI), Jitterbit was acknowledged for its quick ROI, delivering returns in 12.86 months — more than a full month faster than the category average. With 1000-plus pre-built trading partner connections and easy setup for new trading partners, Jitterbit EDI simplifies B2B workflow automation. Integrated with Jitterbit iPaaS, it connects EDI to ERP and other systems to eliminate silos and boost operational efficiency.



Jitterbit EDI named a Leader for enterprises

Jitterbit was recognized as a Leader in the Enterprise Grid Report for Electronic Data Interchange (EDI), underscoring its position as a trusted solution for enterprise B2B automation.



In addition, Jitterbit EDI earned the Best Estimated ROI badge in the Enterprise Results Index for EDI, reflecting its ability to deliver returns faster than the industry average. With more than 1,000 pre-built trading partner connections and seamless ERP integrations, Jitterbit EDI simplifies B2B workflows, eliminates silos, and accelerates operational efficiency.

Key G2 Grid Report highlights

Fortune 500 companies consult G2 as their trusted industry source to guide their software decisions. G2 Reports are released quarterly, ranking products based on authentic peer evaluations collected from the G2 community and aggregated data from online sources. For the fall 2025 quarter, Jitterbit earned the following badges:

5 Leader Badges for iPaaS and EDI

12 High Performer Badges for Workplace Innovation, API Management, RAD, Low- and No-Code Development

4 Badges for EDI - Highest User Adoption, Best Estimated ROI and Fastest Implementation

3 Badges for iPaaS - Best Estimated ROI, Most Implementable and Fastest Implementation

2 Badges for Low-Code Development Platforms - Best Estimated ROI and Fastest Implementation



