PRESS RELEASE

IMMEDIATE RELEASE – 11th September 2025



SRE strengthens leadership team with senior promotions



As the industry celebrates World Green Building Week, sustainability consultancy SRE has announced a portfolio of senior promotions as part of its continued growth and commitment to delivering innovative sustainability solutions across the built environment.



Lamya Salem has been promoted to sustainability director. A qualified architect and Harvard-trained sustainability specialist, Salem brings over 22 years’ experience in architecture, project management and environmental strategy. She is certified across multiple global frameworks including BREEAM, LEED, WELL, Fitwel, GSAS and NABERS, and has delivered projects ranging from high-rise commercial towers and large-scale industrial facilities to transport infrastructure and data centres across the UK, Europe and the Middle East. Salem is driving SRE’s sustainability offering, supporting clients to advance decarbonisation, resilience and regenerative design strategies.



Nikita Pevnev has been promoted to building physics director. A chartered engineer with more than two decades’ experience in sustainable design and environmental performance, Pevnev specialises in thermal modelling, daylight optimisation, operational energy assessments and net zero strategies. He holds a master’s degree in sustainability and design from the University of East London and has extensive international experience spanning architecture and engineering. Pevnev heads up SRE’s building physics division, integrating passive design and climate-responsive strategies into multidisciplinary projects to support clients achieve ambitious environmental performance targets.



In addition to these director level promotions, Jean Dib and Manas Bane have both been promoted to senior building physics consultant. These promotions strengthen SRE’s technical capabilities and expand the firm’s capacity to deliver advanced modelling and performance analysis on a growing portfolio of projects.



Speaking on the promotions, Anna Maclean, CEO and co-founder at SRE, said: “These promotions reflect not only the outstanding contributions of Lamya, Nikita, Jean and Manas, but also the strong growth we are experiencing as a business. Strengthening our leadership team allows us to continue pushing boundaries in sustainability and building performance, supporting clients to deliver innovative, resilient and future-proofed developments.”



Coinciding with World Green Building Week, these promotions underline SRE’s dedication to advancing environmental performance and leadership in sustainable design.



SRE continues to expand its multidisciplinary offer of over 80 service lines, working with leading developers, architects and contractors across the UK and abroad to deliver projects that set new benchmarks in environmental design and building performance.

– ENDS –



Note to editors:



About SRE



Founded in 2005, SRE is the UK’s most established sustainability consultancy focused on the built environment.



Delivering over 80 sustainability and building physics services in-house, SRE provides a one-stop solution for sustainable real estate. Having advised on over 3,500 construction and retrofit projects both in the UK and abroad, they are well equipped to add tangible value to any new build or retrofit project.



SRE drives commercial value through enhancing building performance, reducing operational costs, ensuring climate resilience and futureproofing against further tightening of regulations. They take pride in building lasting client relationships which is reflected in their 94% return and referral rate. This is achieved by understanding project aspirations, taking a pragmatic, solution-focused and joined up approach, and consistently exceeding client expectations. For this reason, SRE is uniquely placed to lead on sustainable development, building performance and asset value uplift both nationally and internationally.

For further information, please visit www.sre.co.uk



Media contact:

Sabrina Stubbs,Account director, Magenta Associates

sabrina@magentaassociates.co

020 3773 3622