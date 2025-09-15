Clinician Travis Woodley launches You’re Not Broken—You’re Out of Balance, offering UK readers a science-based roadmap to restore hormones, energy, gut health & metabolic balance.

Millions across the UK wake up tired, sluggish, and frustrated. Weight that won’t budge. Sleep that doesn’t refresh. Brain fog that clouds every decision. And yet, their blood tests come back “normal.”

“Feeling ‘off’ isn’t aging—it’s physiology,” says Travis Woodley, MSN, RN, CRNP. After 17 years in cardiology, ICUs, and emergency medicine, he saw the same story over and over: crises never just happen—they’re built from years of ignored signals.

In 2021, Woodley left the hospital setting to found Revitalize Aesthetics & Wellness, dedicated to stopping health decline before it becomes a crisis. Now he brings us You’re Not Broken—You’re Out of Balance: a bold, UK-ready blueprint for restoring hormone balance, gut health, metabolic energy, sleep and strength.

In this book, UK readers will discover:

• How hormone therapies (estrogen, progesterone, testosterone, thyroid, DHEA) impact energy, mood & metabolic resilience.

• The potential of peptide therapy explained—what works, safety, and how to monitor results.

• Why the microbiome & circadian health are essential for insulin sensitivity, inflammation control & gut repair.

• How strength training serves as a powerful anchor for longevity & metabolic health.

• Keys to interpreting fuller lab work—fasting insulin, thyroid panels, sex hormones—that too often UK clinicians overlook.

“I wrote this book for the UK reader who’s told ‘your labs are fine’ but doesn’t feel fine... for whoever’s looking for real solutions, not quick fixes.”

You’re Not Broken—You’re Out of Balance is available now in the UK in paperback, Kindle, and audiobook formats.

Buy now: https://www.amazon.co.uk/Youre-Not-Broken-Youre-Unbalanced-r...



Learn more: [https://rebuildmetabolichealth.com]

Media & interview requests: travis@rebuildmetabolichealth.com

About the Author:

Travis Woodley, MSN, RN, CRNP is founder of Revitalize Aesthetics & Wellness. Drawing on two decades of clinical experience, he now dedicates himself to preventive, performance-oriented health systems that restore physiology, not just manage symptoms.