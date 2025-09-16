British hypnotherapist and Hay House author Ailsa Frank today unveils “Break Free from Family Stress,” a soothing, two-track hypnotherapy recording designed to help listeners release old tensions, set healthier boundaries and feel calmer and more in control around relatives. Available now to listen in the Feel Amazing app, the program blends guided relaxation with gentle subconscious re-patterning to shift everyday reactions into steadier responses.



Why this matters



Family friction can drain energy, derail sleep and fuel anxiety. This recording supports people who feel stuck in repetitive patterns—over-giving, people-pleasing, simmering resentment or depression from past relationships—by creating a safer internal state where new behaviours are possible. Listeners are guided to let go of emotional baggage, navigate gatherings with greater ease, and hold boundaries without guilt.



“When you calm the inner storm, even long-standing family triggers lose their power,” says Ailsa Frank. “This recording helps you feel grounded and free to relate from a place of balance—without trying to change anyone else.”



What’s inside



Track 1 — Break Free from Family Stress (19 mins): resets unhelpful patterns and builds confidence with boundaries.



Track 2 — Embracing Family Differences (24 mins): nurtures acceptance and emotional resilience so you can meet difficult dynamics with calm and clarity.



How to listen: Use at bedtime or whenever you need to reset; many people feel noticeably calmer within a few sessions, with deeper change over consistent weeks.



Listen in the Feel Amazing app



The recording is available as a 1-year access title and within the app’s membership, which currently opens more than 60 titles across sleep, stress, relationships, habits and more. The app includes 6 free titles, a playlist feature, and the option to change the background music to suit your mood. A 30-day money-back guarantee offers extra peace of mind. (ailsafrank.com)



Product page: Break Free from Family Stress ailsafrank.com



App website: feelamazing.app



App Store and Google Play feelamazing.page.link/6BG2



Editor’s note: Current offers on the site include “Buy any 3 titles, get 1 free” and a 1-year membership (all titles) listed as £45 (regular £60). Check the product page for the latest pricing and availability.



About Ailsa Frank



Ailsa Frank is a UK hypnotherapist, motivational speaker and author of Cut the Crap and Feel Amazing (Hay House). Through her one-to-one sessions, recordings and app, she has helped thousands of people improve their lives worldwide. Ailsa is a registered member of the National Guild of Hypnotists (USA), the General Hypnotherapy Register (UK) and an Associate Member of the Royal Society of Medicine. Her work has featured widely across national media.



About the Feel Amazing app



The Feel Amazing app delivers Ailsa’s hypnotherapy in a friendly, flexible format—short tracks, calming audio options, playlisting, and simple design—covering sleep, stress, confidence, relationships, habits and more. It was voted “Sleep Hero” by Psychologies magazine and listed among top 10 apps to avoid burnout in 2024.



Media contact



Ailsa Frank Wellbeing Ltd

Tel: +44 (0)20 7785 1796 • Email: info@ailsafrank.com • Website: ailsafrank.com



ENDS