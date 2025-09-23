British hypnotherapist and Hay House author Ailsa Frank today spotlights three soothing recordings designed to ease the emotional load of trying to conceive and fertility treatment: Fertility Boost, Positive IVF Journey, and Fear of Needles for Pregnancy & IVF. The titles are available to listen to in the Feel Amazing app, which hosts more than 60 wellbeing recordings spanning sleep, stress, habits and confidence.



“Fertility journeys ask a lot of the mind as well as the body,” says Ailsa Frank. “These sessions help quiet worry, release unhelpful patterns and build steadier day-to-day resilience—so you can move through TTC and treatment feeling calmer, supported and more in control.”



The titles at a glance



Fertility Boost — helps release mental blockages, reduce stress and build healthy routines that support conception. Created in conjunction with The Birth Company, London.



Positive IVF Journey — supports a more manageable, connected experience through IVF by easing fears and financial worries and encouraging mind–body cooperation, also made with The Birth Company, London.



Fear of Needles for Pregnancy & IVF — a focused single track (26 mins) to reduce injection and procedure anxiety (from blood tests to hormone injections and epidurals), developed with The Birth Company, London.



The Birth Company also signposts Ailsa’s fertility recordings as part of supportive care for patients preparing for treatment. (The Birth Company)



Why hypnotherapy helps here



Fertility timelines can heighten stress, worry and a sense of being out of control—factors that can erode wellbeing and relationship steadiness. Hypnotherapy uses guided relaxation and positive suggestion to calm the nervous system and re-shape unhelpful responses, making everyday steps feel lighter and more manageable. These fertility and IVF recordings were created to do exactly that, with gentle language and practical momentum you can build week by week.



How to listen



Best used at bedtime or any safe, seated/lying time. Many listeners repeat sessions daily for around three weeks to build lasting benefits. Do not listen while driving or operating machinery. A 30-day money-back guarantee applies to purchases.



A one year subscription costs £45 and includes more than 60 titles.



The app offers an easy listening experience with playlisting and the option to change the background music to suit your mood. It has been recognised by media including Psychologies magazine (“Sleep Hero”) and “top 10 apps to avoid burnout in 2024.”

About Ailsa Frank



Ailsa Frank is a UK hypnotherapist, motivational speaker and author of Cut the Crap and Feel Amazing (Hay House). Through her one-to-one work, recordings and the Feel Amazing app, she has helped thousands to take back control of their lives. (ailsafrank.com)



For editors (usage & medical guidance)



These recordings are wellbeing aids intended to complement—not replace—medical care. Always follow advice from your clinician, fertility specialist or midwife, and use only in a safe place.



