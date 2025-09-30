Hypnotherapist and Hay House author Ailsa Frank today launches “Get to Sleep Fast,” a gentle bedtime hypnotherapy session designed to quiet overthinking, dissolve tension, and guide listeners into deep, natural sleep. The new title is available to listen to in the Feel Amazing app, alongside 60+ wellbeing recordings spanning sleep, stress, habits, confidence and more.



What it is



“Get to Sleep Fast” is a single, focused track (18 minutes) that uses guided relaxation and positive hypnotic suggestion to settle the nervous system and retrain the mind for healthy sleep patterns. Benefits highlighted on the product page include falling asleep faster, easing stress before bed, improving sleep quality, and reducing nighttime wakefulness.



“When your mind feels safe, sleep arrives naturally,” says Ailsa Frank. “This session helps you let go of the day and drift into rest—without effort or clock-watching.”



How to use it



Press play as you settle into bed and allow Ailsa’s voice to do the work—whether you listen to the end or fall asleep part-way through, the subconscious still absorbs the calming messages. Repeat nightly for three weeks to establish a lasting sleep routine (then top up as needed). Always listen in a safe place.



Listen in the Feel Amazing app



The Feel Amazing app offers an easy listening experience, including a playlist feature and the option to change the backing music to suit your mood. Purchases include a 30-day money-back guarantee for peace of mind.



A one year subscription to the app costs £45 (normally £60) includes access to more than 60 titles.



Product page: Get to Sleep Fast — https://www.ailsafrank.com/shop/get-to-sleep-fast-hypnosis-d...



App website: https://feelamazing.app/



App Store and Google Play — feelamazing.page.link/6BG2



Why this is newsworthy



Sleep & wellbeing angle: Chronic sleep loss affects mood, productivity and relationships; a gentle, at-home tool offers a timely lifestyle solution for readers.



Low-friction support: Short, soothing audio requires no willpower battle—just press play at bedtime.



Trusted expert voice: Ailsa is a British hypnotherapist, speaker and Hay House author whose work has featured across UK media, with professional memberships including the National Guild of Hypnotists (USA), General Hypnotherapy Register (UK) and Associate Member of the Royal Society of Medicine.



About Ailsa Frank



Ailsa Frank helps people create calmer, happier lives through one-to-one sessions, recordings and the Feel Amazing app. She is the author of Cut the Crap and Feel Amazing (Hay House). (www.ailsafrank.com/about-me.html)



Media contact



Ailsa Frank Wellbeing Ltd

Tel: +44 (0)20 7785 1796 • Email: info@ailsafrank.com • Website: www.ailsafrank.com. (ailsafrank.com)



ENDS