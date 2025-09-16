AI is driving the most significant positive change for estate agencies in 25 years

- HAILO from Homesearch solves AI anxiety, future-proofs property listings and puts agents details directly in the hands of home searchers -



London, UK – Property data expert, Homesearch, has today announced the official launch of the UK’s first AI-native listings optimisation tool, which provides a simple way for estate and letting agents to reach buyers, sellers and tenants via AI engines.



With more than 2,000 agents already onboarded during pre-launch, HAILO - the new Homesearch AI Listings Optimiser - is designed to make all of its optimised listings easily accessible in ChatGPT, Copilot, Google Gemini and other AI engines, used by millions of consumers every day.



HAILO runs automatically in the background with agents’ existing CRM, using the same real-time listing feeds already sent to portals, making it simple, fully secure and easy to turn on with just a few clicks. For agents activating HAILO during September, the first six months are available free of charge.



“AI is driving the most significant positive change for estate agencies in 25 years,” said Giles Ellwood, CEO of Homesearch. “It is a huge opportunity for sales and lettings agents. With around 40% of property searches in the US now starting on AI*, we expect the UK to quickly follow suit. A lot of agents are worried about what they should be doing and so we’ve created HAILO to future-proof your listings for the next era of property search.



“We’ve partnered with a majority of the market’s CRMs to make the process super simple: simply push the button to activate HAILO. It takes less than 20 seconds, and uses the same real-time feeds you already send to the portals every day from your CRM.



“Following a successful pre-launch phase, we are excited to announce that more than 2,000 branches are already in, and we are offering six-months free to all those who sign-up by the end of September.”



September Activation Offers 6-Months Free:

Property agents are encouraged to take advantage of a special pre-launch offer, whereby all agents activating HAILO during September will receive six-months free (first payment in March 2026), and just £80 per month thereafter, per branch, with no contract, so agents can cancel at any time.



Created by a team with deep roots in the property and PropTech sectors, there’s zero integration and no technical setup – it’s instant, GDPR-compliant and secure.



For agents working with one of Homesearch’s CRM partners, contact them directly to access exclusive pre-launch deals, which have been sponsored by them. CRM partners include: Reapit, PropCo, Dezrez, MRI, Rex, Salesforce, Loop, Apex27, SME Professional, EstatesIT, GreenhouseOS, 10Ninety, AgentPro, Agenthub and AgentOS. For agents not using one of the CRMs listed, register your interest via the Homesearch AI website.



For more information on HAILO or to activate your agency, visit ai.homesearch.co.uk.



About Homesearch:

Homesearch is the UK's leading property data specialist, providing estate agents with unparalleled access to the most comprehensive and accurate property data and insights. Through its innovative platform, Homesearch empowers agents to make smarter decisions, win more instructions, and offer their clients exceptional service. With data on over 30 million properties and 24 billion data points, Homesearch offers agents a powerful tool to grow their business, generating tens of thousands of sales and lettings annually for its users. Its platform is trusted by over 4,000 users, including many of the UK's largest estate agents, who rely on Homesearch as their go-to property data partner. Its vision is to create a more informed, connected, and proactive property market for everyone.



For more information: www.homesearch.co.uk



