Together, Axians and Nokia will expand and deliver end-to-end, secure and reliable networks to the enterprise market.



September 16, 2025 – Axians, the ICT brand of VINCI Energies, and Nokia, a B2B technology innovation leader, are deepening their strategic collaboration to drive the next phase of communications infrastructure and mobile network development in the EMEA region. The combined solutions are targeted to meet the growing demand for high-performing connectivity and digitalization across industries.



This announcement marks the acceleration of a long-standing partnership between Axians and Nokia, which have already joined forces on high-impact projects in the past, including the deployment of mission-critical infrastructures, with fixed and mobile networks.



Building on this foundation, Axians and Nokia will now scale their joint efforts to support European organizations with resilient, high-performance networking solutions. The collaboration will focus on delivering next-generation connectivity, including optical transport, data center networking, IP routing, private 5G, fixed network access, and secure communications technologies.



“Building upon our existing success, we are excited to accelerate our strategic partnership with Nokia to offer a stronger value proposition to the European market. By combining Axians integration capabilities and decades of experience in tailored network solutions with Nokia’s comprehensive technology portfolio, we are well positioned to scale up secure, reliable networks across industries like utilities and transportation, among others,” said Christian Cartalas, Axians Brand

Director, senior VP Axians Global Network.



“Nokia and Axians share a commitment to solving business-critical network challenges and meeting the rising demand for robust infrastructure and advanced connectivity. A great example is private 5G networks that help accelerate the digital transformation of industries and enterprises,” said Pierre-Gaël Chantereau, President of Nokia France, VP Mobile Networks Europe South. “Together, we are developing integrated solutions and services for all customer needs including fixed, IP, data center,optical and mobile networks.”



Axians Contact Person:

Henk Bruggeman

Head of Marketing & Communication Axians

henk.bruggeman@axians.com



