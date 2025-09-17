Empowering children and bringing peace of mind for parents sits at the heart of entrepreneur Hugh Shepherd’s newly-launched social media platform which is aimed specifically at young children from the age of 8.



Liaura, Shepherd’s brainchild, is a pioneering, closed network social media platform which allows children to connect, learn and grow. It puts wellbeing, reflection and calm at the centre of online interaction. The community-focused platform is looking to reclaim the internet as a safe space for youngsters, empowering them to be online in a safe environment.



Speaking about his motivation, Shepherd said, “I didn’t have an easy childhood. So, reading time and time again about online harm and manipulation resonates with me.



“I could see that social media opened the floodgates of opportunity for people with malicious intent and resolved to do something about it.



“But rather than constrain children and put up barriers, I wanted to create a safe space for them. But I also wanted it to have an inherent wellbeing and learning element.



“The current generation of 8 year olds are true digital natives. They won’t just grow up with technology, they will actively shape it. As AI, immersive technologies, and rapidly evolving digital ecosystems redefine how we live, learn and work, equipping children with the right tools, safe spaces, and digital skills is, I believe, more important than ever.”



Children join the platform following a rigorous onboarding process which complies with the Online Safety Act. Once they have joined, they are only able to interact with friends through a moderated messenger system, educational games and well-being focused features.

At the heart of Liaura is the Learn and Play Zone is where children earn Aura Points, by engaging in activities that build confidence, kindness and curiosity. From Eco Island Rescue, a game that teaches sustainability through play to Just Chill, a meditation space for calm and creativity, Liaura blends learning with fun.



Children can also explore music, discover future careers, build financial literacy and develop real-world skills, all in a safe, inclusive environment. They can express themselves with child-friendly emojis, create personalised avatars, and communicate safely with friends thanks to proactive message filtering and easy reporting tools. Parents stay informed through built-in visibility and controls and every interaction is designed to leave children feeling safer, more confident and empowered.



With these features in place, Hugh hopes Liaura will help children build positive relationships with technology from an early age.



Continuing, Shepherd said, “Digital safety isn’t simply about managing risk or enforcing rules, it’s about building readiness, cultivating confidence, resilience and critical thinking for the complex digital world children are inheriting.



“The time to start is now, with a balanced approach that combines regulation, education and innovative solutions designed with children in mind.”



To find out more, visit https://www.liaura.app/.



