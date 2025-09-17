FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



Trinity Business School performs strongly in MBA rankings



Trinity Business School, celebrating its 100th birthday this year, has performed strongly in the newly released QS 2026 Global MBA and Business Master’s Rankings as well as in the LinkedIn Top MBA 2025 ranking.



The Trinity Full-time MBA has climbed 3 places to 70th position in the LinkedIn’s Top MBA Programs 2025, once again securing its position as Ireland’s number one MBA. Trinity College Dublin was the only Irish university to feature in the rankings for the second year in a row.



The ranking results are based on LinkedIn data measuring alumni career outcomes, hiring demand and advancement, network strength, leadership potential, and gender diversity.



In the QS 2026 rankings, the Trinity MBA re-entered the QS global top 100 ranking, climbing to 94th worldwide (from 101-110th last year) out of 400 programmes. The MBA ranked 23rd globally for diversity and 31st in Europe for employability.



Trinity’s Flexible Executive MBA, ranked in the Global Online MBA category, jumped 10 places to 29th in the world and 11th in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region, driven by a ranking of 13th in the world for Faculty & Teaching.



The school’s innovative digital teaching, smaller class sizes, and global cohort have transformed the programme into one of the world’s most highly regarded online MBAs.



Trinity’s portfolio of specialist master’s programmes also performed well in one of the most competitive years for this sector, as many new schools entered the QS ranking.



MSc in Supply Chain Management: 12th in the world

MSc in Marketing: 26th in the world

MSc in Business Analytics: 34th in the world

MSc in Finance: 48th in the world

MSc in Management: 46th in the world

Dean of Trinity Business School Laurent Muzellec said: "We are proud of Trinity Business School’s strong performance. Being among the world’s best reflects the excellence of our faculty, students, and alumni. These results validate our approach to delivering a transformative education that drives positive impact in business and society."



Notes for editors:



Trinity Business School was founded in 1925

The School has 64 core faculty and 84 adjunct academic faculty, 62 professional staff, 1,809 undergraduate students, and 1,084 postgraduate students.

Five undergraduate and 16 postgraduate programmes, as well as a range of executive education programmes are offered at the School.

47% of the School’s core faculty are international, while 39% are female.

Since 2018 the School has launched four new postgraduate programmes, including a mainly online flexible EMBA.

