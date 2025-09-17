HCRG Care Group, the UK’s largest community health services specialist, and SH:24, the leading free online sexual and reproductive health service delivered in partnership with the NHS, have joined forces to strengthen and expand digital access to healthcare for communities across the country.



The two organisations already work closely together, with SH:24 powering the online services that support HCRG Care Group’s sexual health clinics across the country. By formalising their partnership, they will be able to accelerate the development of ‘digital front door’ services, bringing community healthcare even closer to home for those who want to access it that way.



SH:24 continues to operate as normal today, and people should continue to use its services in exactly the same way they do now.



As part of HCRG Care Group, SH:24 will benefit from greater backing to invest in new and improved services, focusing on areas communities and NHS commissioners say matter most, while HCRG Care Group will be able to apply the lessons SH:24 has learnt in digital sexual health to its digital access options for adults and children.



Both organisations have a strong track record of creating meaningful social impact, and this will continue to be a priority. HCRG Care Group delivers wide-ranging community services nationwide and runs initiatives such as opening community hospital kitchens for affordable cooking lessons and giving colleagues paid time to contribute to local charities.



SH:24 has broken down barriers to sexual and reproductive healthcare in the UK and internationally, enabling people to take control of their health through free, discreet and clinically safe digital services.



Together, they share a commitment to reducing health inequalities, ensuring healthcare enables people to live their life to the fullest.



Patrick Birchall, Chief Executive Officer at HCRG Care Group said:

"SH:24 is a trusted innovator in digital health, and by joining together we can give more people easier access to the care they need, while continuing to invest in services that make a difference in communities across the UK."



Chris Howroyd, Chief Executive of SH:24, said:

“SH:24’s mission has always been to improve access to high quality sexual health services. Over the last decade, we’ve used a human-centred approach to transform provision of sexual and reproductive healthcare in the UK and beyond, giving millions of people better access to testing, treatment and clinical support. Joining HCRG Care Group gives us the platform to scale that impact even further, accelerating our ambitious plans for continued innovation.”



Notes to editors



About HCRG Care Group



HCRG Care Group is the UK’s largest community services specialist, partnering with the NHS and local authorities across the country to transform and deliver community services. Investing up front in changing community services for good, HCRG Care Group’s services are accessible, digitally-enabled and high quality, with 95% rated outstanding or good by CQC.



