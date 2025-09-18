The rejection of the proposed changes to core caveats in the Employment Rights Bill are disappointing and risk creating unnecessary hurdles for economic growth and improvements in the labour market. That’s according to the Association of Professional Staffing Companies (APSCo UK).







Samantha Hurley, Managing Director at APSCo UK commented:







“The Employment Rights Bill is, without doubt, one of the most significant and large-scale changes to employment legislation that today’s recruitment leaders and businesses have seen. It will shake up hiring as we know it, but not all of the changes are relevant and necessary. A level of compromise is to be expected as the details are being reviewed, but it is disappointing to see that a large number of the recommendations from staffing experts and business leaders have been ignored.







“Yes, reform is needed given the pace of evolution in the world of work and employment models. However, more so than ever, a tailored approach is required. Different workers need nuanced safeguards and some need far more freedom and flexibility. The current format of the Bill risks creating barriers for employers both financially and in terms of access to critical talent. Protection in employment should go both ways – for the individual and those hiring them. At the moment, businesses and recruiters are set to be hindered by the plans, which will only inadvertently impact the labour market as available jobs continue to dwindle further.”















