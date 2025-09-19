BlueSky Education



POLIMI Graduate School of Management now among the very best business schools in Europe and the world



POLIMI Graduate School of Management has confirmed its standing among the world’s leading business schools, achieving outstanding results in both the LinkedIn Top MBA Programs 2025 Ranking and the QS Business Master’s and Online MBA Rankings 2026.



For the second year in a row, the school is ranked among the Top 20 Business Schools in Europe by LinkedIn, while QS has recognised significant progress across its MBA program and specialist Master’s programs.



LinkedIn Top MBA Programs



The LinkedIn ranking, based on data from millions of professional profiles, measures alumni career outcomes in terms of job opportunities, leadership progression, network strength, entrepreneurship, and diversity.



“Being included in the LinkedIn Top MBA Programs ranking for the second year in a row is an extraordinary recognition for our School” commented Federico Frattini, Dean of POLIMI Graduate School of Management.



“It celebrates not only the excellence of our programs but also the growth journey and achievements of our students. Our mission is to train leaders capable of generating positive and sustainable impact - professionals who build meaningful and lasting careers thanks to the skills acquired, the networks developed, and the opportunities encountered along the way.”



QS Business Master’s and Online MBA Rankings



The school also achieved excellent results in the QS rankings, which evaluated over 1,300 programmes worldwide:



• Full-Time MBA: up seven places globally to 65th, and now 25th in Europe

• International Flex MBA: among the Top 15 worldwide and 6th in EMEA, with top scores for Faculty & Teaching and Class Experience.

• International Master in Digital Supply Chain Management: 11th globally, and 5th worldwide for employability



“Being consistently recognised among the best business schools in Europe and worldwide is a source of pride and motivation” added Dean Frattini. “These results prove the value of an approach that combines academic excellence, industry relevance, and tangible returns for our students’ futures.”



With recognition from both LinkedIn and QS, POLIMI Graduate School of Management strengthens its reputation as one of the top international business schools. Its unique educational model integrates managerial skills, innovation, research, and purpose-driven leadership to prepare professionals who can generate sustainable value in organisations and society.



